The left tries to meme, comparing Trump to Duterte, and fails miserably

(A popular left-wing Internet meme, unknown creator. Screenshot by author.)

A popular left-wing meme (unknown author) compares Rodrigo Duterte, former president of the Philippines who was often called the “Donald Trump of Asia” for his fiery speaking style and unconventional leadership, with Donald Trump himself. Earlier this year, Duterte was arrested for his role in an “anti-narcotics campaign” that saw thousands killed.

Under international law, there is no question that Duterte went way overboard with his War on Drugs. Many killings were extrajudicial. He offered bounties for the dead bodies of known drug traffickers, without caring how they were killed, or by whom.

When Duterte was arrested, he was extradited to the Netherlands, where he will stand trial before the International Criminal Court. That’s appropriate. Estimates of the dead from his War On Drugs are between 6,000 and 13,000. To make a long story short, he was doing it wrong.

But when Trump (acting through Pete Hegseth and the War Department) blows up a drug boat in the “Gulf of America” or the eastern Pacific, it’s perfectly legal. Tons of cocaine, heroin and/or fentanyl sink to the bottom of the ocean. A few drug traffickers become shark bait.

Collateral damage is zero. U.S. casualties are zero. From a national security perspective, it’s hard to criticize these results, except to falsely claim that it’s a “human rights violation,” and those poor drug-traffickers deserve due process.

In the spirit of the holiday season, I offer two solutions for the lunatic left-wing fringe (LLWF). First, they could make Hunter Biden a prosecutor in Delaware, so that he can try to bring charges against Trump. After all, Hunter has been hit pretty hard by this, watching all that lovely cocaine sink to the bottom of the ocean on TV, and there may be no lawyer more passionate about protecting drug traffickers than Hunter Biden—evidently, he’s still got a license to practice law, believe it or not.

Second, they can try to arrest Barack Obama and have him extradited to The Hague for trial, for blowing up a wedding party in Yemen. (Obama was targeting a known terrorist, and the collateral damage was substantial.) Comparing Obama to Duterte would be much more analogous.

The circumstances between Trump’s actions and Duterte’s are very, very different. Trump’s targets were in international waters. Their drugs kill 100,000 Americans per year. Therefore they can, and should, be treated exactly the same as Somali pirates, or Houthi rebels armed with missiles.

The term “War on Drugs” should not be theoretical. Overdoses are killing more Americans per year than any American war except the Civil War (150K per year) and World War II (110K per year). And both those wars ended after four years. This war never ends.

Unlike conventional wars, which are fought on distant battlefields on the other side of the world, this war is fought in our homes, in our communities. So the victims include women and children. Factor in the armed robberies, and the burglaries and the thefts from family members so that an addict can buy drugs. Factor in the turf wars between cartels and street gangs, as they compete for the most profitable locations to sell drugs. Factor in the jobs lost, the productivity lost, and the amount of money spent on rehabilitation, when 90% of all addicts relapse after “successfully” being rehabbed.

Those who encounter this scourge and survive are like the walking wounded from a battlefield. The emotional and financial toll, on literally millions of lives, is staggering. And I repeat: this war never ends.

We need to win this war. Because this war will never end, we need to win every battle we can, so that American blood and treasure lost is continuously kept to a minimum. For this reason, we can and should be grateful whenever we see a video of a drug boat bouncing across the waves, then abruptly blowing up.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image from Grok.