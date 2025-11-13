The GOP doesn’t have the killer instinct Democrats have. Why is that?

Republicans are notorious for caving in, for breaking ranks and screwing things up at the very moment when unity is critical for success. It’s almost like we have a death wish. I have wondered for a long time why we don’t have the killer instinct Democrats have in abundance.

There is an abiding difference in worldviews between the GOP/conservatives and Democrats/leftists. The Left are meaner, nastier, more hostile and violent than the Right. So what causes that? I posit that the left are not answerable to a higher power, believing, wrongly, that they won’t suffer for their illegal and immoral behavior. The left seem to be easily able to slip the boundaries of accountability and integrity of character, and do what is most expedient rather than what is best. Their lives are firmly encased from without by a too-casual approach to honor and decency.

The left like abortion because they are godless, and view a fetus as a lifeless blob, while the right see fetuses as God’s creative human miracles. The difference in religious attitudes makes the difference. For leftists, life is for the living and a fetus is not living.

The left, because of their religious shortcomings, have little problem with using lies and violence to get their way. “For the greater good” and “whatever it takes” are mottos leftists live by. Whatever gets them their agenda is right and proper. By contrast, the right usually has ethical standards which preclude using nefarious techniques, and they will bend over backwards to avoid such tactics. Why? Because lying and deception are against God’s law and most GOP are people of faith.

Too many on the left, because of their lack of love for God, engage in profligate profanity, déclassé manners, sexual deviancy, egocentrism, and narcissistic ideation, which are a daily part of their lives. I posit that the lack of meaningful ethics frees them to treat others with disdainful shouting, profanity, and physical harm. The right uses none of those techniques.

The left thrive on disruption and chaos; they are the first to cause a scene in a restaurant, in a checkout line, in classrooms and offices, or on the streets. The right do not, because we are taught how to behave from either reading the Bible or by parents who did. “God is not the author of confusion”, but leftists are. We on the right generally hang out with people who have good manners and would cringe at the very notion of disruption and chaos.

The right avoids unprovoked violence because — wait for it — it is wrong. Even those on the right who are not believers in God have a sense of what is right, and that is where they go. Not the left — they veer off to choose the path less honorable. They have embraced shouting and screaming as their coin of discourse instead of reasoned argument.

My overall theory for these cataclysmic differences is the lack of transcendent meaning in the lives of leftists as compared with those on the right. Whether those two proclivities are genetic or cultural is something to ponder. In any case, when you don’t believe that you must answer to a higher power for your words and deeds, you feel free to say and do just about anything. That is a very shallow place to be. Their vacant lives depend upon membership in the cult of confrontation. That is living lite without conscience.

By contrast, the richness that belief in God brings to every aspect of life is incalculable. God has told us how to behave, how to treat people, and how to present our arguments for best effect. Such behavior forbids violence and ugly behavior, but this is not enough to overcome the current danger of half the country believing that they must enact their hostile agenda come hell and murder and street violence.

There are leftists who are trying openly to kill our president and other powerful Republicans. They advocate for, finance, and broadcast bounties for ICE scalps and police deaths, and the deaths of powerful Republicans and conservatives like Charlie Kirk. There is a miasma of evil shrouding the American experiment. The lion’s share comes from the Left, not the right.

Now what? When do Republicans serious up about the miscreants who are deliberately calling for and funding violence in our streets and in Congress? So far, they look impotent, even with the deportations. Where is the justice for the street violence?

When do we on the right develop a strong spine and stop allowing vitriolic blue-haired harridans to spit in the faces of law enforcement?

When does the GOP stop virtue-signaling in congressional affairs that we are moderates? We are starting to look like the worst of Europe, Africa, and Asia.

It is suicidal to engage in moderation when faced with violent extremism.

Image from Grok.