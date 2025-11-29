The filibuster is anti-democratic

Votes remain the coin of the realm in American politics. Collect enough of them, and almost anything is possible. But over the last few decades, the terrain on which votes are earned — and power exercised — has shifted. Political, demographic, and technological forces have hollowed out the center, intensified partisanship, and turned routine legislative bargaining into a zero-sum brawl. The cumulative effect of these changes has reshaped Congress into something the Framers would recognize only partly: a system still anchored in checks and balances, yet paralyzed by mechanisms they never designed.

Start with the political parties themselves. The political sorting that began a half-century ago has matured into something resembling ideologically uniform blocs. Democrats, once home to a significant moderate and even conservative wing, now identify as predominantly liberal. Republicans, for their part, are increasingly and overwhelmingly conservative, while the party’s already tiny liberal wing has vanished into statistical noise.

Add to this a demographic map where urban Democrats and rural Republicans live in increasingly homogeneous enclaves, and competitive congressional districts have become nearly extinct. In 2024, more than four out of five House races were decided by double-digit margins — a level of predictability once unthinkable.

When districts become safe, primaries become decisive. And when primaries become decisive, incentives for cross-party cooperation evaporate. For most lawmakers, bipartisanship is no longer a virtue; it is a liability. A single compromise risks a primary challenge turbocharged by ideological donors and algorithmic outrage. With margins in both legislative chambers razor-thin, a handful of holdouts in either party can derail legislation or topple a leader.

The Framers expected conflict and designed institutions to slow sweeping change. As Thomas Jefferson wisely understood, “great innovations should not be forced on slender majorities.”

However, the Framers did not design the modern Senate filibuster — a 19th-century procedural invention now routinely mistaken for a constitutional principle. In today’s hyper-polarized Congress, the filibuster has become a weapon of permanent obstruction.

For decades, conservatives defended the filibuster as a shield against progressive overreach. That logic made sense when bipartisan negotiation was possible and when Democrats were divided enough to be checked by internal moderation. But those conditions no longer exist.

Democrats themselves have already signaled their intention to abolish the filibuster the next time they control the Senate. In other words, the filibuster’s demise is inevitable. The only real question is whether Republicans allow Democrats to strike first or whether they take the initiative and use their current window of power to enact a substantive governing agenda.

Eliminating the filibuster would offer significant legislative advantages to the party in power, so long as it occupies the White House and holds unified majorities in both chambers of Congress. Although it wouldn’t ensure lasting partisan dominance, it would allow the majority to pass legislation more easily, potentially strengthening its influence and reshaping the political landscape in its favor.

Then again, the case for acting now is not merely strategic, but democratic. A system in which elections determine little because a 60-vote threshold blocks almost everything is not a system that encourages voter participation or trust.

Americans already feel this acutely: Majorities tell pollsters they believe that the system is performing poorly. When narrow majorities regularly win elections yet cannot implement their policies, voters understandably conclude that their votes do not matter.

In short, abolishing the filibuster would restore accountability: When a party wins, it can govern; when it fails, voters can punish it. That is our republic working as intended.

Conservatives should therefore recognize what the moment demands. Procedure is not principle. If Republicans believe that their policies can make America freer, stronger, and more prosperous, then they should claim the authority voters gave them and eliminate the filibuster before Democrats inevitably do so themselves.

Votes still rule. And in today’s political landscape, nothing is more essential than restoring the ability of those votes to mean something.

James Carter is a principal with Navigators Global. He previously served as deputy undersecretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor (2006–07) and as the director of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Prosperity (2021–23).

