The failed survival strategy of being a curmudgeonly old person

When you hear the word “curmudgeon,” you instantly think of your cranky and elderly relative or neighbor. Indeed, per Merriam-Webster, the official definition is “a crusty, ill-tempered, and usually old man” (emphasis mine). And why not be crusty and ill-tempered? Your joints hurt, you don’t sleep well, and you have a sense that your glory days are over. However, please bear with me as I explain why it’s probably a good survival strategy to make a conscious choice to be a happy, not curmudgeonly person as you age (no matter your sex).

This starts with my memories of Miss Martin, my next-door neighbor in San Francisco. Miss Martin was a wonderful person. Born in 1896, she grew up in San Francisco’s Panhandle. Although that neighborhood eventually became very rundown (poor black families at one end and hippies in the Haight-Ashbury at the other), it was home to gorgeous, upper-middle-class, late-19th-century San Francisco Victorians. (Many of them have been gentrified now.)

Miss Martin used to tell me about the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake. The only thing that happened to her childhood home was that one of the chimneys collapsed. Her strongest memory, though, was of the raging fires further downtown, which were so bright that one could stand outside in the middle of the night and read a newspaper by the sky’s orange glow.

Eventually, Miss Martin became a teacher, a job she held from the 1920s until her retirement (probably in the 1960s). She never married. Instead, she lived with her mother until her mother’s death and then lived alone (in the house next door to mine) until she finally had to be moved into a home shortly before her own death, when she was in her 90s.

It would have been so easy for Miss Martin to slip into the hackneyed trope of being an embittered, old maid schoolteacher. Except she didn’t. She was, as I said, a wonderful person—always kind, always enthusiastic, and always happy.

Miss Martin gave me some of my first paid work as a little girl, when I helped her water her garden and trim her fragrant tea roses. She also gave my family all her dazzling and fragrant lilacs every spring because she was allergic to them. When she traveled, I watered her plants, both indoors and out, and she generously paid for these small services.

The risk of being childless, of course, is that when you get old, there may not be anybody who cares about your well-being. (See, e.g., my post from yesterday.) Nieces and nephews may be blood relatives, but the relationship is tenuous enough that you can’t necessarily count on them. That wasn’t the case, though, with Miss Martin. Because she was such a delight, her nieces and nephews, and her great-nieces and great-nephews adored her (it was mutual), and were there for her until the very end.

Thinking about Miss Martin got me thinking about myself and about survival strategies. I was well on my way to becoming a curmudgeon until Dennis Prager’s Happiness Is A Serious Problem, along with my own “catch them being good” philosophy, made me rethink that trajectory. Now, I make a conscious effort to view every day as a good day.

To the extent I’m neurotic, I try to impose my neuroses only upon myself and not upon others. When my kids call, I never complain. Well, that’s not quite true. I allow myself to complain if I can make my audience laugh. I want to be attractive, not repellent. I am trying to train myself to be the anti-curmudgeon.

Part of that is because I like to be happy, not unhappy. But part of it is that it is, I think, a survival strategy—the same (probably unconscious) strategy that kept Miss Martin’s distant relatives interested in her well-being.

Years ago, I read that babies’ cries are so irritating because that irritation forces people to address their needs. If your baby didn’t cry in that particularly nerve-grating way, you might not feed it, change it, warm it, or do any of the other things necessary for its survival.

In many ways, old people become as dependent as babies. In a world in which generations lived together, an old person who said nothing might be ignored to death. The curmudgeon who made demands wouldn’t be forgotten and would get at least the minimum care required to survive.

Nowadays, though, even if we have adult children, few of us live with them. And if we’re always grumbling and angry, those children can easily ignore us from a distance. It’s only when we are like Miss Martin—happy and engaged—that they view us, not as an obligation that can be ignored, but as a pleasure that fulfills them...and helps sustain us along the way. In an atomized age, if you’re elderly, it’s happiness that may save your life.