The endless Democrat lies about ICE’s actions

The media have been inundating Americans with stories of ICE’s cruelty to old ladies, babies, innocent men, and ordinary “Americans”—almost all of them here illegally, of course. It’s a non-stop drip of poisonous claims against federal law enforcement officers, all intended to make them look like Nazi stormtroopers attacking utterly innocent people who just happen to be here illegally, and are occasionally murderers, rapists, and pedophiles.

Nor are these stories just appearing on social media. “Reputable” news outlets are covering them, keeping the inflammatory material in the first paragraphs and burying the exculpatory facts deep in the articles.

The Department of Homeland Security’s official X page is doing yeoman’s work to debunk the stories. I’ll share two debunkings with you, and I urge you to bookmark the site, so that you can see the facts (often accompanied by corroborating video footage) to understand just how badly the gaslighting is.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported a story of terrible abuse by ICE operatives:

Immigration officers arrested a teacher early Wednesday in Chicago after chasing her into the grounds of a private preschool and grabbing her as parents and students looked on, according to a local official, witnesses and video footage of the incident. Several parents said they were waiting to drop off their children around 7 a.m. at Rayito de Sol, a Spanish immersion day care and school, when they saw armed officers in black vests with the words “POLICE ICE” run behind the woman and into the lobby of the building. Witnesses and school employees told The Washington Post that they thought the school was under attack and scrambled into rooms and vehicles outside in search of safety. The agents dragged the woman outside as she yelled, “Tengo papeles!” or “I have papers.”

Oh, the humanity! As if this legal immigrant were an animal being led to the slaughter, the black-clad (and, I’m sure, jackbooted) federal agents corralled her into an area filled with innocent (now traumatized) children and then, like the Gestapo, dragged her down as she shouted out (in Spanish, of course), that she had a perfect right to be there.

This is how Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) is reporting events to constituents:

ICE isn’t going after the worst of the worst. This morning, they took a preschool teacher without a warrant IN FRONT OF CHILDREN in my district.#ice #chicago pic.twitter.com/1fhz7mYWWt — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) November 5, 2025

And this is how Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (D-IL), according to Occupy Democrats:

Except that’s not what happened. This is what happened:

How do you people sleep at night after lying all day to the American people like this?



ICE law enforcement did NOT target a daycare and were only at this location because the female illegal alien fled inside.



Here is the real story:



Officers attempted to conduct a targeted… https://t.co/hA1mCa8dx2 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 5, 2025

Picking up where the visible part of the tweet leaves off:

Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered to in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop. Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Oh, so she didn’t have papers...and they tried to stop her in a public area, at which point she deliberately endangered children before being arrested in an area where there were no children.

Even the WaPo had to admit the whole truth, although the reporter quoted above, Arelis R. Hernández, waited five paragraphs before informing readers that a DHS spokeswoman “disputed” the claim that the woman was in the school itself. It’s not until the eighth paragraph that we learn that witnesses say that DHS tried to stop the car, but the car fled, and the illegal alien hopped out and hid in the school.

You can see the same pattern in the allegations that ICE agents effectively kidnapped a toddler:

ICE detain father in unmarked white van—then drive off in his car—with his toddler still in back car seat.



One agent threw volleyball into back seat—it bounced hitting the toddler in head.



"There's a baby in there!" people cry. "They covered up his face! That's child abuse!"… pic.twitter.com/KtCZqq0Ykg — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) November 5, 2025 ICE is kidnapping and torturing children! Again, oh, the humanity! Except, once again, that’s not what happened: ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT.



During a targeted immigration enforcement operation, a U.S. citizen exited his vehicle WIELDING A HAMMER and THREW ROCKS at law enforcement while he had a child in his car.



He was arrested for assault and during his arrest a pistol was found in his… https://t.co/PiFNLABCah — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 5, 2025 ICE is kidnapping and torturing children! Again, oh, the humanity! Except, once again, that’s not what happened:

He was arrested for assault and during his arrest a pistol was found in his car, that is reported stolen out of the state of New York. The individual has an active warrant for property damage. We refuse to apologize for enforcing the law. The operation resulted in the arrest of 5 illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala who were all breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Their criminal histories include DUI, driving without a license, and previously removal, which is a felony.

As for the child, it was placed in a guardian’s custody.

The people who are really getting hurt, of course, are ICE agents, as was the case in Houston, when a pedophile illegal alien struck an officer in the face with a metal cup filled with hot coffee, leaving the officer burned and requiring 13 stitches.

If these things were happening to white people in Alabama, no one on the left would care, even if children were involved, just as they don’t care about wars and massacres unless they can blame the Jews. They will lie to keep people inflamed against ICE—and then they’ll whine that ICE agents are dressed like paratroopers.

It’s not just disgusting and dishonest, it’s also getting very, very dangerous. These stories increase disrespect for our institutions in a seditious way and put ICE agents at serious risk.