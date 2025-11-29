The empty space at the heart of a Dear Abby answer

In 1956, Pauline Phillips, using the pen name Abigail Van Buren, began writing a syndicated advice column called “Dear Abby.” She wrote that column for the next 31 years, dispensing practice advice, deserved scoldings, and compassion to legions of Americans seeking help with their problems. Her daughter Jeanne Phillips now handles the column, and I wonder what her mother would think of one of the answers Jeanne gave about not having children.

Image created using AI.

I grew up reading Dear Abby, which was syndicated in the San Francisco Chronicle. When I was nine, during a show-and-tell, I brought in one of her columns in which an old man wrote about preparing for Christmas with his family, only to have the selfish children fail to appear. I embarrassed myself in class by weeping while reading the man’s letter and Abby’s compassionate, but bracing, response.

I’ve also never forgotten the letter from the woman whose opening line was, “I’m writing this from a hospital bed with a broken jaw...” The saga was that she got into a fight with someone over a parking space in a crowded mall. The message that both she and Dear Abby hammered home was clear: There are crazy, angry people out there, so choose your battles wisely.

The New York Post still runs the syndicated Dear Abby column, so I very occasionally, more for nostalgia’s sake than anything else, drop in to see what’s going on in Dear Abby world. Today’s column disappointed me. I just can’t see the bracing, pragmatic, but still compassionate Pauline Phillips responding as Jeanne Phillips did to “Worried Millennial.”

Worried identifies herself (or himself) as being in her (his) early thirties. To worried children seems like a very bad idea in a world plagued with “rising costs, social injustices, crime, global warming, etc.” Worried’s real worry, though, is more self-referential: “But I’m worried that I won’t have anyone to look after me if (or when) I am immobilized due to age. What are your thoughts?”

Abby’s/Jeanne’s answer was pragmatic in the extreme:

Oh, I am SO glad you asked me that! Having a child hoping it will guarantee that you will have someone to care for you in your old age is not old age insurance. There are no guarantees, as anyone who has read my column for any length of time can attest. As you grow older, it will be up to you to provide for your old age by consulting an attorney or a financial planner to ensure you have enough assets in place to assure you will receive the help you think you will need.

That’s very sensible, but am I the only one noticing something missing? I can’t help but think that Pauline Phillips might have included in her answer a non-judgmental counterpoint about what children add to our lives, rather than saying only that children shouldn’t be used as old-age planning. She might have said that many find that children bring intangible joys and companionship. I just find it hard to imagine her saying nothing more than what amounts to “Go see a lawyer about retirement planning.”

Perhaps the image editor at the New York Post felt the same, because the image following the email shows a mother feeding her child. The mother’s face is cut off in the stock photo, but the body language shows a loving mother who cares deeply about her baby. She’s not worried about old age.

Jeanne’s personal history may have something to do with that abrupt, businesslike answer, for she has no children of her own. Her Wikipedia bio also makes her sound like a very lovely person, kind and compassionate, so I’m not trying to attack her personally. (And I’m probably reading way too much into her willingness to buy into the premise that children are inherently burdensome, not just on parents, but on the world at large, when I note that her nephew, Dean Phillips, is a very ardent Minnesota Democrat.)

I guess what this boils down to is that I think it says something profound about our culture that an advice columnist would simply leave lying there, unchallenged, the idea that children are an evil visited on the world, who don’t even bring long-term economic value to their parents.