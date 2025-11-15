The Democrats’ Epstein obsession isn’t touching Trump, but may hurt them

Despite Biden’s four years in the White House, his administration never made the slightest push to release the Epstein documents, even in the months leading up to the 2024 election. Logic would suggest that he would have wanted to do so once it was clear that Trump was the Republican nominee...but it didn’t happen. Very interesting...

Now, though, the Democrats are certain that those same Epstein documents can be used to destroy Donald Trump. They’re not worried about the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t seem very interested in their Epstein obsessions. You’d think that, if he were in danger from Epstein revelations, he’d be running, dodging, hiding, and fighting...but he’s not.

Image created using AI.

Perhaps Trump’s relaxed response is because he knows the facts. There are some meaningless facts:

Trump, like the rest of Palm Beach’s “who’s who” residents, ran in the same social circles as Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein was a member of (or frequent visitor to) Mar-a-Lago, as were other rich and famous people from Palm Beach and across America.

There are also some meaningful facts:

When Donald Trump became aware that Epstein was sexually attracted to underage girls (unlike Trump, who likes his women lush and mature), he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago. So far as we know, no one else in the circles in which Epstein traveled ever shunned him.

An attorney associated with one of Epstein’s victims has said that Donald Trump was the only person willing to help—and he was, indeed, helpful. Again, so far as we know, no one else in the circles in which Epstein traveled did anything to help bring Epstein to justice.

Given these facts, one can readily believe that Epstein despised Trump, who was seemingly the only person he couldn’t manipulate.

We also know that those of Epstein’s victims who have gone public have been very clear—Donald Trump was not one of the men who sexually abused them:

In 2016, Virginia Guiffre testified under oath that, so far as she knew, Donald Trump never participated in illegal sexual activity. In the nine years before her death, that statement was never changed or challenged.

In an NBC News interview, none of the interviewed Epstein victims answered “yes” when asked if they’d seen President Trump do anything inappropriate.

Now that documents are being re-released and released, two other things are becoming apparent. First, despite the Democrats’ best efforts, they’re not the “gotchas” Democrats think they are:

The email about Trump being in a room with a “VICTIM” for hours, implying that Trump was the victimizer, was fraud through redaction. The email was known to speak about Virginia Guiffre, who had testified that Trump never harmed her. The Democrats deliberately redacted Guiffre ’s name to smear Trump.

name to smear Trump. The claim that, in 2017, Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein was so manifestly untrue that the Democrats had to delete it.

The Democrats are now trying to claim that the fact that Epstein loathed Trump is proof that Trump was a fellow pedophile. As internet wags have noted, siding with Epstein against Trump, when all evidence shows that Epstein despised Trump as his enemy, is not a win.

There’s more, but you get the picture.

Meanwhile, there’s the second thing the emails show, and that’s the jujitsu part. Jujitsu, of course, is the martial art that uses your enemy’s own momentum to destroy him. That seems to be coming true for Democrats, as the documents Democrats have forced before the public reveal that lots of them have been close to Epstein:

If you ignore all the Democrat noise, we know a few things. Jeffrey Epstein liked underage teens aged between 14 and 16, which is immoral, perverse, and illegal. He also cultivated rich and powerful people, becoming extraordinarily rich in the process. We still don’t know what hold he had over them (that is, what he knew about them to justify their willingness to pal around with him and give him their business).

We also know that, all innuendo to the contrary, there’s not a scintilla of evidence that Trump ever did anything wrong. However, there is evidence that he disliked Epstein, banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, and worked with a victims’ attorney against Epstein. All of these earned him Epstein’s eternal hatred,

Finally, we’re learning about Democrats who were surprisingly close to Epstein and, thanks to Trump’s order, we may soon learn more.