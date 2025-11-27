The deeper virtues of thankfulness

American educator and abolitionist Horace Mann said, “Manners easily and rapidly mature into morals.” This Thanksgiving, good manners at the table mean that quickly saying “thank you” is the very beginning, not the end of one’s obligations. The duty of thankfulness is not just aimed at others but also one’s self-respect, needed for us to (thankfully) transcend the material world.

As a religious concept, thankfulness is a sturdy pillar. It is a necessary choice and effort, a way to reach the eternal by trying to act as if it were already here on earth. As Saint Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, “give thanks in all circumstances.”

Image created using AI.

Paul sent this to encourage new believers in the Christian faith, helping them recognize that, even in hardship, there is still thanks to be given for the sake of one’s existence. Give thanks not for what you have but because you are.

In the Jewish tradition, there is also the deep concept of Hakarat hatov, which is an active practice of recognizing the good in one’s daily life, down to the morning coffee sipped while reading. It involves admitting that something beneficial was done for you. According to the Jewish charity organization Colel Chabad, it’s also a way of acknowledging “that nothing is owed to us, and that every blessing, no matter how small, is a gift.”

If we can see that nothing is guaranteed and that we are owed nothing, our priorities become properly centered. If we see thankfulness as a responsibility, we may not turn to a darker path. The opposite of thankfulness is not just ingratitude, but also vengefulness; it can even turn to the vengeful, as we despise what is in our own lives and, sadly, take that anger and despair out on others.

Conservatives believe this thankful mindset is a necessary backstop in shaping the individual’s role in society, compared to a cold-hearted materialism bent on acquiring power to equalize or punish those with “too much.” Accordingly, thankfulness as a virtue has a proper place even in policy. It is not just a throwaway line to the state after taking what one can.

After all, even government entitlements do not come with a return thank-you card. If we acknowledge “that nothing is owed to us,” this admission inevitably turns attention back to us as empowered individuals, recognizing our own dignity and what we can then contribute, both big and small.

In his last Thanksgiving proclamation as president in November 1908, Theodore Roosevelt wrote in part, “For the very reason that in material well being we have thus abounded, we owe it to the Almighty to show equal progress in moral and spiritual things.”

President Roosevelt’s startling admission that Americans need to make “equal progress” in both the material and the spiritual is a candor that today’s leftist ideology would rather ignore. Roosevelt, who also evolved in his views—making it a mistake for leftists to toss him on the trash heap of history—went on to recommend that Americans “pray that they may be given the strength so to order our lives as to deserve a continuation of these blessings in the future.”

Yet again, the onus is on the individual, making thankfulness not an end but the beginning of one’s efforts in obtaining that which is not guaranteed. It is an obligation of the individual in relation to society, but also toward the divine.

Although 117 years have passed since Teddy Roosevelt wrote those words, we should still consider them worthy of our attention. On Thanksgiving, do not merely recite a list of items received in the past year. Instead, give humble thanks for who you inherently are, and then with that charge turn to what you can give and thus grow towards. This is what we were created by the Almighty for, reflecting Roosevelt’s observation that “the best of all are things of the soul.”

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.