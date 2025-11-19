The dead the left won't claim

I find it repulsive the way the left wields the corpses of schoolchildren as political props.

Every mass shooting -- Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook -- triggers the same ritual: tears on cable news, hashtags, demands for "common-sense gun control," and accusations that anyone who supports the Second Amendment has blood on their hands.

CBS's 60 Minutes is reportedly planning on airing a segment where they will visit the bedrooms of children who were victims of gun violence. Evidently, their parents have left their children's rooms just as they were, and the images of scattered toys and clothes will no doubt tug at viewer's heartstrings. Netflix already has such a video, this one is called “All The Empty Rooms.”

This begs the question: Will 60 Minutes visit the bedrooms of Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin?

I haven’t seen the Netflix film, but I doubt we’ll see any mention of women and children killed by illegals. How about visiting the homes of Iryna Zarutska and Kate Steinle?

Will the reporters mention how many school shootings have been committed by transgender individuals? Is it conceivable that they'll mention the side effects of the antidepressants prescribed to some of these people?

It's worth mentioning how upset the left is over the 300,000+ migrant children who went missing between 2020 and 2024.

Have you heard them voice their concerns?

Neither have I.

These kids, many unaccompanied, were welcomed into this country by Resident (not a typo) Biden and subsequently vanished from federal custody, according to DHS's own inspector general and whistleblower testimony. The same people who sobbed over 19 children in Uvalde have been conspicuously silent about the hundreds of thousands of children who've disappeared into what has been described as a conveyor belt for rape and abuse.

Isn't that nice? What must life be like for these children?

Many Americans seem more concerned about the health of their pets than they are about these kids.

The left's silence is ideological, not accidental. When a disturbed teenager with a legally purchased firearm kills, the left insists the tool is the culprit, and every law-abiding gun owner must pay. When an illegal immigrant with a criminal record murdered Laken Riley, Jocelyne Nungaray, and Rachel Morin, the response was crickets or, worse, lectures about not "politicizing" tragedy and warnings against "anti-immigrant hate." You see, a death only counts as a crisis if it can be weaponized against conservatives.

The hypocrisy deepens when we look at places "governed" by Democrats. They run the worst cities in America -- Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis and Baltimore, for starters. Despite having some of the strictest gun laws in America, we routinely see more children gunned down in a single summer weekend than died in most school shootings combined. Chicago recorded over 600 homicides in 2023 alone. Many of these were black and Latino teenagers caught in gang crossfire. Where are the panels on CNN, the celebrity benefit concerts, the demonstrations by college students? The left treats these deaths as regrettable, but not a scandal requiring enhanced policing or federal action.

Why? Because the murderers in Chicago are overwhelmingly using illegally obtained handguns, not "assault weapons." Because the solutions -- aggressive law enforcement, incarceration, broken-windows enforcement -- offend progressive orthodoxy. Because they championed the open border policy that flooded the country with un-vetted military-aged males (some with MS-13 tattoos and cartel affiliations). Because admitting that their lax border enforcement created a massive body count. Because admitting that "sanctuary cities," catch-and-release policies, cashless bail and "restorative justice" have been catastrophic failures.

Unlike the left, we (conservatives) believe that every innocent life matters, whether it's an unborn child, a youngster targeted by a school shooter, or even an illegal immigrant in Georgia. We mourn them all and demand real accountability -- secure borders, enforced laws, prosecution of violent offenders regardless of immigration status, and protection of the constitutional rights that ultimately keep free people safe.

By contrast, the left's outrage is transactional. They weep when the villain fits the narrative, but their tears instantly dry up when the facts illuminate their own policy failures. Until they can muster the same passion for the 12-year-old Honduran girl sold into prostitution after being handed off to a trafficker at the border that they do for marching against the AR-15, their lectures about "doing it for the children" don't wash.

Real compassion doesn't check party affiliation, skin color, or legal status before it grieves. Selective compassion is just politics wearing a mourning mask.

Image: Lorie Schaul, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed