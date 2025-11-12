The CIA director’s European visit

CIA Director John Ratcliffe recently visited Brussels in order to assure Europe that the CIA would continue sharing intelligence with America’s European allies. From Politico:

CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a low-key stop in Brussels this week, meeting top EU foreign and intelligence officials to deliver a not-so-subtle message: You can still trust us. [snip] The goal, two officials said, was to steady nerves and reaffirm Washington’s commitment to intelligence-sharing — as some European capitals grow uneasy about the direction of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe’s appearance comes against the backdrop of President Trump’s tendency to meddle in the work of the U.S. intelligence agencies. Can Europe feel reassured? Can CIA Director Ratcliffe push back against President Trump, who is famous for putting yes-men in key positions? Is there more to Ratcliffe’s visit?

If the CIA Director is in the news, that usually means bad news.

Two days ago, the media reported that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has begun to set up an EU intelligence unit — something like a European CIA. It is possible then that Director Ratcliffe’s visit to Europe is related.

The U.S. intelligence agencies will profit from that move. The CIA would enjoy partnering with one body responsible for all of Europe’s intelligence. The CIA will harvest precious data just from one place.

It is questionable if such a centralized body would benefit smaller EU players. Smaller EU countries will not enjoy the game. This is a discussion which is only developing. There are several questions about how the agency would be staffed, to whom its chief would report, and how the cooperation with the U.S. intelligence agencies would work.

This new development might be able to finally provide an answer to Kissinger’s classical question “Who do I call if I want to speak to Europe?” The CIA might have just received their answer.

Iveta Cherneva is an author and analyst in the areas of foreign policy, security and human rights. She is the author of several books. Her opinions and commentaries appear in Foreign Policy, New York Times, Washington Post, Washington Examiner, Salon, National Interest, Euronews, The Guardian, The Geopolitics and a number of academic journals. She has worked for the UN, Congress and Oxford.

Image: Public domain.