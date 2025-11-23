The Chinese military is here and ready. Are we?

Those of us paying attention noticed that among the illegals flowing over our borders during Biden’s Handlers’ term were thousands—perhaps tens of thousands—of military aged, fit Chinese men. We also took note that no one enters or leaves China without the commie’s consent, and the people showing up at our borders didn’t walk across the Pacific. The Biden DHS was eventually forced to grudgingly admit that at least some of those guys just might be members of the Chinese military. They didn’t inform us what they did with them, so we can reasonably believe most, if not all, remain in American and we have no idea of their locations or identities.

We also know China, through various cutouts, has been buying up large swaths of American farmland, and plenty of that adjacent to military installations. The Bidenites were unconcerned, even helpful to the commies. Sure, a few congressmen raised alarms, but our number one international “competitor” undergoing a massive military buildup to include intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles, continues to buy land in places that allow them to spy on our military installations—and worse.

In Terrorist attacks in America: just a matter of time? in July of last year I noted then tens or hundreds of Islamist terrorists in America would be most likely to carry out close range attacks on civilians, while the Chinese military would likely focus on sabotage of our water, electric and communication hubs and our military capabilities. Commander Salamander points out one highly likely target: Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri. Why Whitman? It’s our sole B2 Stealth Bomber base, housing our 19 remaining B2s.

One would think our CONUS--Continental US—military installations would be very secure. Most aren’t. Security consists largely of a few entrance facilities/gates guarded by a few military police officers and huge expanses of land secured only with tall chain link fences and reaction forces of military police in lightly armored vehicles. Some facilities have motion detectors and video cameras, but that’s not universal.

…Whiteman Air Force base, … shares a fence with a foreign-owned trailer park linked to a convicted fraudster with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence ties. The Knob Noster Trailer Park in rural Missouri is located less than a mile from the runway of “the world’s only nuclear-capable stealth bomber.” Business filings and social media posts reveal the RV park is one of several properties near U.S. military interests acquired by a web of shell companies, which are ultimately owned by a couple who live in Canada and belong to organizations controlled by disgraced Chinese tycoon and self-described former CCP intelligence “affiliate,” Miles Guo… …The companies’ purchases raise serious national security concerns and must be investigated by federal authorities, says State Armor, a nonprofit focused on countering the CCP. State Armor provided information to the Daily Caller News Foundation for use in its investigation. “China is pre-positioning assets across the U.S. in both the cyber and physical realm,” Michael Lucci, founder and CEO of State Armor, told the DCNF. “They seek to be able to incapacitate us. Federal and state leaders should be rapidly assessing how China’s assets within the U.S. — including industrial, residential and commercial properties on top of agricultural land — will double for military use. China’s agents should be expelled accordingly.”

Graphic: 2025 Airbus via Commander Salamander

Notice the trailer park, which can easily hide not only surveillance equipment but man portable anti-aircraft missiles, is perfectly positioned to spy on Whitman and to shoot down departing and arriving B2s. The Chicoms and their allies know all about our B2 operations in real time. They can also hide drone swarms and jamming equipment that could damage operations.

PJ media adds detail:

…the Spirits are "hangar queens" that require approximately 120 hours of maintenance for every hour spent in the air. It isn't their fault. That's the best we could do with technology that was cutting edge in the 1980s. Had we followed our Cold War plan to build and maintain 132 Spirits, I firmly believe that both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin would be much better behaved today. Instead, in a fit of Cold War victory fever, Congress stopped production at 21. Worse, the Air Force didn't get serious about developing a replacement, the B-21 Raider, until 2011.

It will be years before complete B-21 deployment. The Trump Administration is apparently concerned, but we’re seeing no indication they’re taking the necessary steps to eliminate this, and many other adversary threats within the CONUS. On one hand, that’s necessary; such things are black. Sadly, many deep state operatives undermining national security remain hidden in the government.

Publicly eliminating this particularly obvious threat would be reassuring.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.