The Big Apple turns rotten

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, spoke with reporters following the Democrat sweep of Tuesday’s elections and the installation of a Muslim socialist as the leader of the world’s financial capital.

In a Facebook post, Johnson stated:

“A 34-year-old Marxist is now the leader of the Democratic Party and it is a very dangerous road for them to go down. I want to say this because there is a lot that’s been said about the Mamdani campaign. It is very easy to run and win as a socialist, right? All you do is promise everything to everyone for free. What a great message that is. Boy, that really resonates with people who don’t study history.”

He added, of the few existing moderate Democrats:

“But they will be no match for the coming communist wave taking over their party right now. The energy is on the side of the Marxists.”

This is not so much a blue wave, as a Marxist one, as the Speaker stated. And it is far more dangerous than any tsunami.

Yet I am not sure Johnson understands that a great many folks now believe this is a good thing.

Sadly, that shouldn’t be surprising after decades of academic indoctrination, the trashing of our Founders, and explosive demographic change.

Front Page Magazine’s Daniel Greenfield recently wrote a short piece featuring eight charts that clearly illustrate the staggering changes in the demographics of New York.

These charts show the decline in the numbers of Jews, Italians, and Irish as a percentage of the Big Apple’s population and the corresponding increase in the percentage of Muslims.

They show the increase in the number of New Yorkers who were not born there, and the corresponding increase in the number of residents who do not speak English in their households.

Similarly, they depict the steady decrease in the number of (non-Muslim) religiously affiliated inhabitants.

In days of yore, immigrants to New York (and the U.S. in general) were overwhelmingly Christian and Jewish, today’s are increasingly Muslim.

Yesteryear’s immigrants desperately wanted to become “Americans” and only wanted a chance to make something of themselves. New ones are largely uninterested in assimilating and often prefer government handouts.

Incredibly, after 9/11, many Americans converted to Islam -- and millions more Muslims have entered the U.S. in the 24 years since the attacks.

But these rapid demographic changes are why Democrats champion illegal immigration and why most Republicans don’t seriously try to stop it. Demography is destiny. For good, bad, or indifferent, that always has been the case and always will be the case.

Hilariously (if pathetically), just one day after his victory, Mamdani, the man who promised “free” everything to the bedraggled masses to secure their votes, took to X, posting a video begging his supporters for cash to fund his “transition” into power.

Yeah, well, “free” money has to come from somewhere. And that somewhere is you, New Yorkers … the taxpaying citizens, the Dupes of Hazard. Why would the productive stay? Why would entrepreneurs, business owners -- and the wealthy -- stick around to be targeted and fleeced?

When they leave and the tax base shrinks dramatically, who will fund the “free” stuff? Turns out, the more free stuff you are promised, the quicker your government runs out of other people’s money. (How did “progressive” taxation become the unquestioned vehicle for funding government, anyway? How is it moral and ethical to implement a policy from the belief that forcibly taking some people’s money from them is better than forcibly taking other people’s money from them?)

Mayor Mamdani is promising “free” groceries?!

On a Lenin-ish level, who and what will go to the trouble and expense of growing, manufacturing, packaging, and shipping these products, paying all their employees all the while to do so, if they have to provide their products for free?

But more likely, which bodega owner can compete with 'free'? Count on a lot of those grocers packing up and leaving, otherwise known as 'going Galt,' same as the producers above.

And what happens to 'free' when the government can no longer buy the goods to pass out for 'free' because so many productive citizens have fled? It's what former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher called "running out of other people's money."

It necessarily means there will soon be nothing to buy obtain in these grocery stores.

Literally all of history has proven this to be the case. But progressives don’t believe in history, they believe only in their interests. They don’t believe that everyone has inherent rights, granted by their Creator, either. Rather, they believe in their inherent right to rule and tell others how to live their lives.

The Big Apple is now the Red Apple. And will soon be the Rotten Apple. And that may be all its residents have to eat.

Image: Lynn Greyling, via Public Domain Pictures // CC0 public domain