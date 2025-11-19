The better to eat you: Mamdani courts New York's small businesses

Socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, has been dealing with a lot of setbacks as he confronts the real-world task of running New York City in coming months.

He doesn't have the transition cash he wants, so he's raising money from the public. He got told 'no' on his promised free bus rides by New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, who says she needs the money for her own purposes.

Now he's courting New York's small businesses, with a series of X videos, calling them the "backbone" of New York and promising to end red tape. He plans to appoint a "mom and pop czar" and a whole lot of "navigators" to encourage small businesses to depend on government services.

Here are a couple:

Small businesses power this city. We’re cutting red tape and expanding real, one-on-one support so working-class entrepreneurs, immigrants, and longtime New Yorkers can open and grow the businesses they’ve dreamed of. https://t.co/JeXmEfbHWI — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2025

Here’s more about how we’re going to help small businesses.pic.twitter.com/bREMZNcgFr — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2025

If he means what he says, fine and dandy, But given his other positions, it looks like a lot of wolf-in-sheep's clothing stuff.

Sure, he claimed to be ready to cut red tape, fines and regulations. He promised to encourage more small businesses to form. He said he wanted them to grow.

He brought up how much he loves to go to bodegas for his machine-cappuccino and get full service on egg-and-cheese with jalapeno "Zohran specials," talking with his mouth full, as the videos showed.

Nice plan, but there's plenty of reason to question if he's really gone Milton Friedman on us.

Number one, his plan to promote business didn't bring up that he also has a plan to introduce government groceries for New York's large welfare class at below-market prices, as if that wouldn't undercut the struggling bodega owners who don't get the wholesale discounts of even the big chains, let alone a "free" government grocery. Who can compete with "free"?

Two, in his plan to cut red tape, he noted the 24 different forms it takes to start a barber shop. Cutting that sounds nice, too. But every one of those forms has a receiving bureaucrat attached to it, meaning, he would need to shrink the size of his city government. How likely is that?

Three, his plan to introduce government "navigators" sounds weirdly like Obamacare's government navigators, a commissar class and extra layer of bureaucracy that will have the final say on whether a business is fit to operate in New York City or not. Color me skeptical about this not adding costs and becoming politicized fast.

And lastly, what happens when small businesses become big businesses as a result of such policies? Will the next step be to tax them out of business, or heaven forbid, expropriate them for being successful?

Two-tier business policies -- supporting the small business and punishing the big ones, isn't such a good thing with that setup.

This incidentally calls to mind Fidel Castro, who, upon supposedly freeing his socialist hellhole's economy for small businesses to form, immediately stepped in to put a stop to it when they became bigger businesses. Work your way up by the sweat of your brow to prosper -- and then the government comes to take it all away from you because as they see it, you're rich.

Anyone in New York's small business community who can't see that sort of thing coming from a DSA member, whose promises are more likely all fake anyway would be a sucker succumbing to three-card monte. There's a reason a lot of businesses already are fleeing New York. Mamdani is a socialist wolf in capitalist sheep's clothing.

Image: Grok AI-generated picture.