The American veteran: A true peacemaker

In an era when academia and Hollywood peddle peace through virtue-signaling and groveling apologies, the truth is plain: real peace is forged by strength, and no one embodies it more than the American veteran. He is no warmonger; he is the ultimate peacemaker, ready to unleash hell so the rest of us live in tranquility. This Veterans Day and beyond, let us reclaim the narrative from the globalists eroding Pax Americana.

“Peace through strength” is historical wisdom, not a slogan. From Roman legions to Normandy’s GIs, tranquility rests on the willingness to fight. The veteran inherits this mantle, training relentlessly to deter predators. As Reagan said, “We maintain the peace through our strength; weakness invites aggression.”

The Cold War ended not in Geneva but with the Soviet collapse—exposed by America’s refusal to disarm. Veterans projected power from Berlin to the Persian Gulf, buying peace with midnight watches and frostbitten patrols. No superpower hot war, yet the cost was immense.

Post-9/11, jihadists were dismantled by warriors in Fallujah, the Hindu Kush, and Abbottabad. Critics cry “endless wars,” ignoring that every removed terrorist is a foiled plot. The veteran’s boot print secures tomorrow’s calm.

Progressives believe evil yields to dialogue. Biden’s 2021 Afghanistan surrender—abandoning billions in arms—signaled weakness. Soon Putin eyed Ukraine, Xi probed Taiwan, Iranian proxies tested Israel. Veterans mourned Abbey Gate’s thirteen. Lesson: retreat ignites chaos.

Trump’s Abraham Accords succeeded through strength—embassy in Jerusalem, sanctions on Tehran, Soleimani’s elimination. Arab nations chose normalization. No concessions, only credible force backed by two decades of proven veterans. Peace followed.

The veteran builds communities that globalists disdain. VFW and American Legion posts teach civic virtue; veterans coach Little League, fight woke curricula, refuse to let the abyss claim their progeny.

The left fears this clarity. A Helmand veteran won’t bow to “toxic masculinity” lectures; a South China Sea sailor ignores pronoun mandates. Veterans know America remains the last best hope.

Data confirm: veterans volunteer 50 percent more, start businesses at double the rate, rescue neighbors in disasters like Helene and Milton. Trigger hands become helping hands.

Among these returning heroes, none command greater respect—or demand greater accountability from a grateful nation—than our wounded warriors. Over 50,000 post-9/11 veterans bear the visible and invisible scars of improvised explosives, sniper fire, and the grinding stress of repeated deployments. They are the double-amputee who summits Kilimanjaro on carbon-fiber blades, the burn survivor who mentors disfigured children, the TBI patient who relearns speech yet still votes in every election. Their resilience shames the victimhood culture peddled on campus quads; their refusal to be defined by trauma is a daily master class in American grit. Yet too many wait months for VA appointments, wrestle with red tape for adaptive housing grants, or battle opioid dependency pushed by a system that medicates rather than heals. Honoring them means slashing bureaucracy, expanding telehealth, and funding peer-to-peer programs run by veterans, for veterans—because only those who have walked the walk can truly clear the path. Amid the justified criticism of VA red tape, let us salute those dedicated men and women inside the system—nurses, claims processors, and counselors—who clock in every day to ensure disabled vets receive the benefits they earned, often fighting the same bureaucracy from within to make it happen.

This Veterans Day, skip platitudes. The veteran is triumphant, not tragic. He asks only that we preserve the republic he defended. Elect leaders who know peace is justice secured by fighters.

The veteran stands watch, sword in hand, guarding the tools of peace. He wages war because he loves peace. Raise a glass to him—then safeguard his sacrifice. Vigilance alone keeps peace fresh.

To every veteran—fair winds and following seas. Your watch never ends. This Republic still needs you.

M. Ray Evans, a U.S. Navy veteran who served his time, lives in Florida, with his wife, Grace. Recently retired after decades as a senior executive in international real estate development, working across more than ten countries, mostly in East Asia, where he built a solid track record over the years. A conservative and patriot by conviction.

Image: Public domain.