The American middle class and its champions

The aspirations of the American middle class lie at the heart of the American Dream. The notion that anyone can by their own efforts advance their station in life is foundational to the ethos of this county.

Historically, the belief that the middle class is the stable center of society dates back to the origins of Western Civilization: Aristotle (384–322 B.C.E.) emphasized the importance of the middle class. He considered those of excess wealth and station as tending towards “arrogance” while those at the other extreme towards “malice and petty vice.” Both lead away from “obeying reason.” The overly wealthy do not “wish to be ruled” while the poor can only be governed “in the way” of “slaves.” The best government comes when “those in the middle are numerous.”

And, Aristotle’s observations have been echoed by at least two of the greatest leaders of American history.

Benjamin Franklin rose from the relatively modest circumstances of an apprentice printer to become a person of substantial wealth. However wealthy he would become though, he always felt most comfortable with and advocated for the “middling people”: the “tradesmen, shopkeepers and farmers of this province and city!” Franklin had a deep aversion for any kind of class distinctions. He felt the wealth of a society should be measured by the purchasing power of its people. Like Aristotle, Franklin had a deep distrust of those at society’s upper and lower extremes.

However, Franklin departed from the Aristotelian model in at least two significant regards, both of which would become symbolic of American society.

First, Franklin believed in upward mobility, the principle that people could advance their station in life through hard work, frugality, and initiative. Such an idea does not seem to have been part of Aristotle’s world view.

Second, deeply affected by the Declaration of Independence, Franklin turned against slavery and in 1787 became the president of the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery. For Aristotle, slavery was a part of the natural world: “...some people…are naturally free, others naturally slaves, for whom slavery is both just and beneficial.”

As the Republic moved into the nineteenth century, slavery became central to the national dialogue. Free labor, with its belief in upward mobility, emerged as the alternative.

The movement would have no greater advocate than the rising Republican politician Abraham Lincoln.

On September 30, 1859 Lincoln addressed the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society and made a lengthy but powerful case for Free Labor. Reflecting the earlier views of Franklin, he maintained that “capital is the fruit of labor” and “could never have existed if labor had not first existed.” He emphasized the role of science and education in farming which benefited from “the profitable and agreeable combination of labor with cultivated thought”; and called for universal education. Lincoln argued against the “mud-sill” theory which held that the hired laborer, unable to improve his lot in life, was little different from a slave. With Free Labor he explained:

The prudent, penniless beginner in the world, labors for wages awhile, saves a surplus with which to buy tools or land, for himself; then labors on his own account . . . and … hires another new beginner to help him.

Free Labor had no better justification.

However noble we now consider the careers of Franklin and Lincoln, both faced criticism and ridicule.

When Franklin was posted in France during the Revolution, Marie Antoinnette looked down on the American ambassador for having been “a printer’s foreman.” Later the Romantic poet John Keats, as well as Ralph Waldo Emerson, expressed their own poor opinions of the “bourgeois materialism” that Franklin represented.

For Lincoln the criticism was withering. George Templeton Strong, a New York attorney, wrote that he was “a barbarian, Scythian, yahoo, or gorilla.” Ward Beecher, the Connecticut abolitionist, described him in his newspaper as “an unshapely man.” Even the Abolitionist Senator from Massachusetts Charles Summner, with whom he had worked well, opposed his renomination in 1864.

The belief in an upwardly mobile middle class is a distinctly American notion. It traces back to the dawn of Western Civilization and the writings of Aristotle. One of the greatest of the Founders, Benjamin Franklin, made the ability to rise through hard work and frugality a part of his life and legacy. He also evolved into an abolitionist, making freedom a defining ideal of American life. Abraham Lincoln, born to the poorest of the poor, rose to the highest office in the land, and preserved the Union through victory in the Civil War.

The belief in the middle class is an enduring part of the American legacy. Aristotle, Franklin, and Lincoln have been among its (and our) leading champions. Let us be grateful for, cherish, and defend this American tradition.

