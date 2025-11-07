That lingering stench of fraud from Tuesday's election

You'd think Democrats, like terrorists, would up their game once revelations of their tactics became widely known.

But apparently they haven't -- the same old fraud reports are showing up again, in scattered reports from the wake of this week's elections in California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania:

BREAKING - Conservatives are now pointing to inconsistencies in the New Jersey gubernatorial race after nearly 500,000 new voters appeared from 2021 to 2025, more than double the state’s population growth over four years, with almost all of them going to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/TR9qxRePv0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 6, 2025

This report, in Pennsylvania:

When it comes to blue-state voting foulups, never attribute to stupidity what can be explained by malice. https://t.co/i4igaeGZ7A — @instapundit (@instapundit) November 4, 2025

Here's another report from the both of them:

In red districts of PA and NJ voting machines are broken or ran out of ballots or independents voters missing from voter rolls bomb threars and swatting called in on GOP locations pre filled out ballots (for Dems) in VA ....NO KINGS. you all are such frauds. — Chop Block (@RoseDaddyMike) November 4, 2025

In California, there's this:

Blank California Prop 50 ballots found scattered throughout a homeless encampment



“Hundreds of items of stolen mail, but more alarming were roughly a hundred pieces of voting material. Deputies found unvoted ballots for the statewide special election scattered across the site” pic.twitter.com/5ORSr1U3NA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 7, 2025

I also saw a tweet with pictures of a voter saying her ballot was already pre-filled out, here's a tweet that hints at the problem.

We know they cheated! They were handing in ballots that were already filled out for the Democrats. They were handing out ballots in New York, and then they were handing out ballots in California to Chinese people that didn’t even know what they were filling out for prop 50. — Faithingod (@ConstanceDale19) November 5, 2025

There are also unhappy details like this, though I wouldn't put it past the Democrat operatives in the postal service to have 'accidentally' delayed the delivery of the mail:

More incompetence by the @CAGOP ... their junk mail arriving AFTER the election is over. I reiterate my call for the party Chair to resign...and the board to do its job to overhaul before Nov '26 https://t.co/9CIiv9u5Gv — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) November 6, 2025

And this was suspicious, too:

Interesting how all of a sudden California was able to count all the votes in just one night without any late night drop offs or issues happening during the count. — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) November 5, 2025

While I think the result was probably the right one, given the appeal of tyranny of the majority, and conservative voters' lack of faith in the process, all I can wonder is why this is still happening, years after the first fraud reports appeared -- and why Democrats keep getting away with these shenanigans now, zero worries about law enforcement stopping them.

If this isn't a bugle call to the Trump administration to put the full force of law and legislation onto free and fair elections before the Democrats win back the House and maybe the Senate, all we can look forward to in the future is is more Hugo Chavez-style fraud with years of rubble and ruin ahead of us. We don't have a big power that can use its military to hose the hellhole out as Venezuela does, so it could get ugly quick and stay long. One can only hope that adequate resources are put into election integrity at the federal level or we are goners/

