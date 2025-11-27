Thanksgiving is for gratitude

On this Thanksgiving Day, let’s take a moment to reflect on the biggest division there is, that between those who express and espouse gratitude and those who are forever entitled and bitter.

But Eric, why do this, on this of all days?

Because this dichotomy determines almost everything else. The difference between gratitude and entitlement is akin to the difference between, say, Mother Teresa and Michelle Obama, “O Holy Night” and “Santa Baby,” Scheel’s holiday advertisements and nearly everyone else’s.

And it is no exaggeration to state that it largely determines the course of one’s life. Suffice it to say that those with genuine gratitude tend to lead happier and more productive lives than those without, while doing more for others, as well. So those of us blessed with gratitude should be particularly thankful for that.

Leftists do not care for gratitude, family, or faith. They prefer to sow division, anxiety, fear, and hate. Because the former lead to a lesser need for the big government that gives them power, while the latter does the opposite.

Here’s wishing a happy and blessed Thanksgiving to all of my readers -- and to all who read the articles and posts at American Thinker.

I am grateful for you.

