Thanksgiving is about gratitude in hard times

Every November, Americans gather around tables piled high with food, surrounded by family, friends, and familiar traditions. But the heart of Thanksgiving has never been about abundance or comfort. It has always been about recognizing God’s faithfulness in the midst of difficulty. And recovering that truth may be exactly what our divided nation needs right now.

Long before the first Thanksgiving, the concept of “giving thanks” was woven into the fabric of Christian faith. Scripture is filled with calls to remember God’s works, offer public thanksgiving, and mark His provision through feasts of gratitude and public acts of worship. The Pilgrims carried that worldview with them to the New World. For them, thanksgiving wasn’t an annual event; it was a spiritual practice rooted in humility and dependence on God.

That’s why the 1621 gathering in Plymouth makes sense only when we understand what came before it. The year leading up to the so-called “First Thanksgiving” was brutal. Half the colony had died from disease and exposure. The survivors endured hunger, despair, and a harsh winter they were utterly unprepared for. Their celebration wasn’t about prosperity. It was about survival. It was a moment to stop and acknowledge that, despite everything they had lost, God had sustained them.

For nearly 150 years after Plymouth, Thanksgiving wasn’t a national holiday. It wasn’t even annual. Colonies (and later, states) proclaimed “days of thanksgiving” after specific events: a good harvest, relief from drought, a military victory or spiritual renewal. These were moments of collective reflection that acknowledged blessings as something received, not achieved.

The first federal Thanksgiving came under George Washington in 1789. And if anyone doubts the religious roots of the holiday, they should read his proclamation. Washington called Americans to acknowledge God’s providence, confess national sins and commit themselves to justice and good government. It was a clear declaration that gratitude forms the moral foundation of a free people.

President Abraham Lincoln instituted the modern Thanksgiving holiday in 1863, and, like the Pilgrims, Lincoln didn’t wait for a season of comfort. He made the proclamation in the darkest days of the Civil War, when the nation faced horror, death, and division. Yet, Lincoln insisted that Americans pause to recognize God’s “gracious gifts,” not because circumstances were good, but because God remains good even when circumstances are not.

That is the heart of Thanksgiving: gratitude in hardship, not luxury and comfort.

Today, however, we face a cultural shift that threatens to hollow out this holiday. A growing ideological movement seeks to rewrite American history by recasting Thanksgiving as a symbol of oppression or colonial guilt. This effort isn’t about historical accuracy; it’s about severing Americans from the spiritual and cultural foundations that once united us. Thanksgiving is one of the few remaining national traditions that calls Americans to humility, gratitude, and shared identity. That’s exactly why activists target it.

But the real danger isn’t the revisionism itself -- it’s what happens when a society abandons gratitude. A nation without gratitude becomes a nation that believes it is owed everything and is responsible for nothing. Entitlement replaces humility. Resentment replaces unity. And historical amnesia replaces moral virtue.

Gratitude is not optional for a free people. It is essential.

The beauty of Thanksgiving is that it offers a moment of cultural reset. While America continues to face division, anxiety, and political turmoil, Thanksgiving calls us back to a posture that can heal: a recognition that blessings come from outside ourselves. It’s a reminder that we are recipients of a good and benevolent Creator, not self-creators.

Americans would do well to remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving. Read Washington’s proclamation at the table. Talk with children about the real Pilgrims and their spiritual lives built on thankfulness. Pray together as families once did. Remember that gratitude isn’t just a feeling -- it’s an act of worship and a discipline that shapes our character.

Thanksgiving is not a relic of the past. It is a spiritual necessity for the present and one of the most powerful tools we have to rebuild what is broken in our country: a refocus on our Creator and His goodness and faithfulness.

Jenna Ellis is a senior adviser of public policy for the American Family Association, national radio host of “Jenna Ellis in the Morning,” and a Florida resident. She previously served as a senior legal adviser to President Trump.

Image: Jenny A. Brownscombe