Thanksgiving 2025: Gratitude in an Age of Intolerance

Thanksgiving traces its roots to the 1621 harvest feast of the Pilgrims, devout Puritans who saw their journey to America as a new exodus, mirroring the Israelites’ escape from Egypt. They gave thanks to God for deliverance and provision, echoing biblical commands like Deuteronomy 8:10: “When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you.”

Today, that same spirit of gratitude is under siege. America is experiencing a sharp rise in religious intolerance, especially against Jews and Christians -- the two communities most closely tied to Thanksgiving’s biblical foundations.

Antisemitism has reached levels unseen in decades. The American Jewish Committee’s 2024 report found 90% of American Jews believe antisemitism has increased since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. More than three-quarters feel less safe, and over half have altered their behavior -- avoiding Jewish symbols or events out of fear. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 45-year high in anti-Semitic incidents in 2024, averaging 25 per day, with assaults and vandalism each up 20% from the prior year.

Christians face parallel hostility. The Family Research Council documented 1,384 attacks on churches from 2018 to 2024 -- an eightfold increase -- including arson, vandalism, and shootings. Incidents spiked after the 2022 Dobbs decision, rising from 198 in 2022 to 485 in 2023. Catholic churches alone have suffered over 520 assaults since May 2022, often marked by pro-abortion or satanic graffiti. High-profile cases include a Seattle church shot up during a youth event and another torched for $3.2 million in damages after hosting a biblical sexuality rally.

These twin surges represent a direct challenge to America’s First Amendment traditions. As Rabbi Sharon Brous has noted, antisemitism is often the “canary in the coal mine” for broader democratic erosion that eventually threatens all minorities.

The stakes became unmistakably clear with the 2025 assassination of Christian conservative leader Charlie Kirk. His memorial drew 70,000 in person and over 100 million viewers online. Speakers including President Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, and Marco Rubio openly proclaimed their faith. On a subsequent Delta flight, passengers broke into spontaneous hymn-singing -- a moment many saw as a spark of spiritual renewal amid persecution.

Since returning to office, President Trump has responded decisively. On January 24, 2025, he signed executive orders to:

End federal censorship of religious speech,

Investigate weaponization of government against pro-life and Catholic groups,

Protect women’s spaces and affirm biological reality,

Dismantle discriminatory DEI programs that punished believers.

On May 1, 2025, he established the Religious Liberty Commission -- 14 presidential appointees plus the Attorney General as ex officio member -- tasked with documenting threats ranging from church attacks and debanking of faith groups to conscience violations in healthcare, and delivering concrete recommendations.

Critics worry that these steps entangle faith and politics. Yet when places of worship are burning and Jewish students hide their identity on campus, strong action is not partisanship -- it is the defense of pluralism itself.

Thanksgiving began with pilgrims thanking God for survival in a new land. Four centuries later, Jews and Christians increasingly feel like strangers in their own country. The holiday still calls Americans to gratitude, but it now also summons us to courage: to stand together against intolerance and reclaim the religious liberty that has always made the nation worth giving thanks for.

Image: AT via Magic Studio