Texas governor levels terrorist status on major Muslim advocacy groups

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued an uncharacteristically bold proclamation on Tuesday, formally designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” (FTO) and “Transnational Criminal Organizations” under Texas law. It is the first time a state has applied those labels to CAIR, a national Muslim civil rights group that wields significant influence in D.C. Some believe that CAIR is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, not a “benign civil rights organization.”

The designation does not change federal terrorism lists. Under U.S. law, only the U.S. secretary of State can place an entity on the federal list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. The Trump administration is reportedly considering designating the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO. Texas is using state criminal and property statutes to restrict the organizations’ activities inside the state.

The Muslim population has grown significantly in Texas in the last two decades, resulting in a sharp increase in religious infrastructure, including numerous mosques. As of 2024, Texas has the third highest (224) number of mosques in the U.S., after New York (over 340) and California (over 300).

However, recent 2025 data show that there may currently be more than 330 mosques and Islamic centers in the state. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been called the “Medina of America” due to its large Muslim community. Texas has the largest Muslim population (420,000 Muslims) in the United States, most of whom are concentrated in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Texas is also home to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), which is planning a massive development project called EPIC City. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton recently asked for a review of the master-planned community near Josephine due to suspected state and federal securities violations. In September 2025, Governor Abbott signed a law banning the application of sharia in Muslim compounds.

By tying the designations to various Texas statutes and recent bills, Abbott subjects the listed organizations to “heightened” civil remedy penalties should they engage in criminal activities. It also prohibits the organizations and their “affiliates and members” from “purchasing or acquiring an interest in land in Texas.”

Abbott’s Rationale for Designations

The four-page proclamation describes the Muslim Brotherhood as a “transnational Islamist organization.” Quoting statements on jihad from its founder, Hassan al-Banna, and leader Mohammed Badie’s statements on Islam’s “mastership of the world,” Abbott builds his case for the potential threats posed by the Brotherhood.

Al-Banna professed jihad to be “the fighting of the unbelievers and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam, including beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their places of worship, and smashing their idols.” Badie is “currently serving a life sentence for plotting an armed insurrection in Egypt.” Some branches of the Muslim Brotherhood provide support to “localized branches ... including groups that conduct terrorism internationally.” Hamas is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and already designated by the U.S. as an FTO.

As for CAIR, Abbott highlights the organization as Islamist and notes that it has been identified by the FBI as a “front group” for “Hamas and its support network in the United States.” He labels CAIR as a “successor organization” to the Muslim Brotherhood and points to several CAIR-linked individuals convicted in terror-related cases. Among those convicted, the proclamation names Ghassan Elashi, “a founding member of the Texas branch of CAIR,” who was sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison,” for providing material support to the Hamas movement through the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF) in 2009. CAIR was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case.

In an email to Focus on Western Islamism, CAIR stated that Abbott is baselessly “advancing anti-Muslim bigotry”:

Although we are flattered by Greg Abbott’s obsession with our civil rights organization, his publicity stunt masquerading as a proclamation has no basis in fact or law. By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas.

CAIR and other civil rights advocates see their efforts very differently. Founded in 1994, CAIR is reportedly the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, dedicated to combating anti-Muslim discrimination, defending religious liberty, and encouraging Muslim civic engagement. The group has litigated high-profile cases on workplace accommodation, mosque construction, and government surveillance. CAIR has also worked with law enforcement agencies on outreach and hate crime reporting but reportedly has had a tenuous relationship with the FBI since 2008.

Will this proclamation be successful?

CAIR itself is likely not buying ranches. Most Muslim community property is held by mosques, schools, or nonprofits with separate boards and EINs. Proving that a local Islamic center is a legal “affiliate” of CAIR for purposes of a land ban is not easy. If lawyers see risk, they’ll just structure future property under distinct entities with no formal ties to CAIR.

The “affiliates and members” part is where things get dicey. The attorney general may use that clause sparingly, against entities branded as CAIR or visibly controlled by CAIR officers. Therefore, the impact will be relatively narrow. If pushed broadly, the state faces constitutional hurdles.

Gang and FTO remedies in Texas law still require nuisance activity or criminal conduct. Simply being CAIR or associated with it isn’t likely to win an injunction in court. There are also First Amendment hurdles because the language is relatively broad. If a state were to reach donors, partner mosques, or co-sponsoring organizations, protected speech and associational rights would be an issue.

In addition, the FTO status is normally a federal designation. A judge could still ask whether the state is stepping into an area Congress clearly reserved for the federal Executive.

Politically, the proclamation plays well to the conservative base running up to the midterms. It also may encourage mosques or Muslim charities to distance themselves from CAIR, giving the governor a soft-power win of sorts. The attorney general can use the proclamation to justify investigations, or subpoenas tied to EPIC City and similar projects. Even if those efforts fail to reach trial, it costs time and money to litigate and can deter other ambitious developments in the state. Still, it remains to be seen whether the proclamation has legal teeth in the courts.

