Terrorist designation double play

President Donald Trump and Texas governor Greg Abbott are utilizing the power of the government to dismantle networks of domestic extremism and Islamist infiltration that have festered under years of weak, politically correct policies. Recent developments signal a pivot: no more kid gloves for Antifa and the Muslim Brotherhood. Last Monday, President Trump signed an order branding the so-called "anti-fascist" movement a domestic terrorist organization.

This is a mandate for federal agencies to probe every Antifa-linked operation, from riot incitement to material support for violence. The order exposes Antifa's true colors: a decentralized cabal that uses "illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism" aimed at toppling law enforcement and lawful speech. We (conservatives) knew all this, of course. But it’s good to finally see some action being taken. Whether it goes anywhere remains to be seen.

Republicans have long pinned the billions in damages from the 2020 George Floyd riots on Antifa agitators, and now Vice President J.D. Vance vows to starve their funding. Leftists will predictably whine about legality -- decentralized ideology, they say -- but that's just more liberal hand-wringing. We're used to it and no longer pay it any heed, except as a source of amusement and fodder for memes. In truth, this targets the real threats to public safety by empowering law enforcement to restore order without fear of sabotage from the "defund the police" cabal.

Texas governor Greg Abbott echoed Trump's federal actions by proclaiming the Muslim Brotherhood and its U.S. arm, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as foreign terrorist organizations, banning them from purchasing land in Texas.

These organizations are not benign advocacy groups; they're engines of subversion, hell-bent on imposing sharia law through "violence, intimidation, and harassment" to claim "Islam's mastership of the world." Abbott's edict slams the door on their foothold in America's energy epicenter and represents a triumph for border security and property rights. And, of course, CAIR is suing -- entitlements meets accountability.

Trump doubled down during an interview with Just The News, vowing to federally designate the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist outfit "in the strongest and most powerful terms."

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in 1928 by jihadist imam Hassan al-Banna, and is the ideological cradle of Hamas, al-Qaeda, and ISIS. Its motto glorifies death for Allah. Its "strategic entryism" infiltrates Western civics, radicalizing youth under the guise of education while driving global terror, from the October 7 massacre to Middle East destabilization.

Despite the Brotherhood finding a welcome mat at the White House under then-President Barack Hussein Obama, other nations, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia banned the organization years ago. And now, with Secretary Marco Rubio's green light, U.S. dollars dry up, visas vanish, and probes begin. Bills from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) highlight this: no sanctuary for groups that back Hamas atrocities against Americans.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN -- an office within the Department that investigates money laundering and terrorist financing domestically and overseas -- completes the triad. Under the laxity of the Biden era, radicals laundered funds and bought influence. Now, Trump and Abbott are evicting them, protecting the free markets, faith, and families from ideological predators.

America first means terrorists last.

Image: AT via Magic Studio