Suddenly, the U.N. is all upset about Trump's strikes on Venezuelan drug boats

For years the United Nations has condemned Venezuela as a trafficker in drugs and a death squad regime. It's famous for its fraulent elections, use of organized crime to discourage protests, extrajudicial killings and torture chambers for dissidents -- and it's been exporting its gangs as state agents to continue crime and killing abroad -- and not just in the U.S.

This isn't me talking, this is mostly the United Nations talking, and they've put out reports saying as much, many described at the links above.

Now they're all upset that President Trump is actually acting on their findings.

The United Nations said Friday that U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean violate international human rights law and must stop. https://t.co/C4fjQW15tz pic.twitter.com/nRp8Noc6eK — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2025

These are the things the U.N. should have been doing, and did nothing about.

ABC News captures all the haughty afflatus:

The United Nations said Friday that U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean violate international human rights law and must stop. In a statement to ABC News, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the attacks breach international law and called for an investigation into the strikes. "These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them," Türk said.

So they're upset that the U.S. is taking out the plague of drug trafficking that's afflicted Venezuela for years, despite knowing for years that that's the story over there and doing nothing. Yet Trump is the one they're upset at, for actually doing something.

Pedro Burelli, a longtime Venezuelan analyst and observer, writing in English, calls out the years of hypocrisy:

THE UNITED NATIONS AND VENEZUELA



Pedro M. Burelli



The first Trump Administration attempted to bring the Venezuela case to the @UN Security Council, but their repeated efforts were vetoed by China and Russia.



Venezuela was then facing numerous challenges, including… https://t.co/J6L8U2gX8R — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) November 2, 2025

He describes Trump's actions as a "last resort" following years of United Nations inaction, fully aware of the scope of the disaster unfolding in that country -- hence, the reports on Venezuela as a death-squad regime.

But instead of being upset at Venezuela, the U.N. is upset at Trump for doing something about it.

As Burelli notes:

Abuses continue to grow at the same pace as their damning reports, indicating that something is fundamentally flawed within the multilateral system. That’s what we should all criticize and demand a fix for.

Where were they when Venezuela was turning into a human-rights hellhole now that they are all concerned about the human rights of gang members and drug smugglers?

That's right, nowhere. Seems their only value is preserving the status quo so long as it hurts the U.S. They should be disbanded for that alone.

Image: Screen shot from Fox 13 video, via YouTube