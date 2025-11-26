Suddenly, the NYT turns on Venezuelan Nobel winner for bringing up election fraud

President Trump's military pressure campaign on Venezuelan narcodictator Nicolas Maduro has brought out the deep-state debunkers, throwing out all sorts of disgusting justifications for leaving the cocaine kingpin in place instead of getting rid of him. Trump, see, is always the bad guy for identifying and trying to get rid of a problem.

We have this elected bozo spewing her ignorance:

What is happening in Venezuela? pic.twitter.com/d0Nz8zJBQb — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 24, 2025

Memo to Sen. Slotkin: Venezuela is nowhere near Iraq. Get a map.

Now we have the New York Times, going all Herbert Matthews on us.

Senior correspondent Simon Romero is the reporter taking the job this time, writing that Venezuela's much celebrated Nobel prize for peace recipient this year, Maria Corina Machado, has suddenly decided to become a liar.

He writes:

Maria Corina Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October and is considered the opposition’s de facto leader, has recently amplified debunked claims that Mr. Maduro fixed elections in the United States, aligning herself closely with President Trump and his allies. “I have no doubt that Nicolás Maduro, Jorge Rodríguez and many others are the masterminds of a system that has rigged elections in many countries, including the U.S.,” Ms. Machado told Bloomberg News, referring to Venezuela’s president and the head of its National Assembly.

Now let's think about the logic of this claim: Machado's spent a lifetime studying, following and experiencing election fraud, having begun her career as an election integrity activist, and against all odds, finding a way to prove that election fraud happened in Venezuela in 2024 with its last presidential election, knowing every trick in the book that the most advanced election thieves would know. Now (according to the Times) she doesn't know what she's talking about.

What she's doing is knocking down one of the deep state's favorite shibboleths, that the 2020 election in the U.S. was utterly fraud-free, not a thing wrong with it, despite the view of Trump and huge swaths of the American people that it wasn't.

Instead of listening to her and finding out what she has had to say about this (she was onto them and refused to be interviewed for the piece), they just quoted ignorant 'experts' with long records of being wrong as well as a washed-up politician who sold out to the regime years ago. That was how they framed this.

That wasn't the only thing that enraged the Times team: She also spoke of the Cartel of the Suns, the Venezuelan military chieftains who make their money and control the country through the cocaine trade, as if living as a hunted person in that socialist hellhole couldn't possibly produce an informed opinion.

Here's a stellar analysis from a Venezuelan writer from a family of prominent journalists as to why that angle fails:

Henrique Capriles calling the Tren de Aragua–Maduro connection “science fiction” is the perfect summary of why Caracas survived this long. Not because the regime is strong —but because parts of the opposition still insist on playing naïf in a country run by an intelligence… — Francisco Poleo (@FranciscoPoleoR) November 26, 2025

The money quote from that tweet:

You don’t need to buy María Corina’s narrative, or Washington’s, or Trump’s, or anyone’s. Just read the indictments, the depositions, the DEA cables, the court filings, the migration flows, the prison transfers, the weapons trails, the financial routes, the testimonies of defectors, the regional security alerts, and the dozen Latin American governments reporting the same pattern. The only “science fiction” here is pretending that a mega-gang born inside Venezuelan prisons controlled by the state somehow operated in a vacuum. Everyone else in the region —Chile, Peru, Colombia, even Brazil— already got the memo. We can all see what's going on. Add the collapsing oil production from the socialism-destroyed state oil company and ask yourself what the regime lives on. Instead, the Times quotes 'experts' and pols who adhere to the narrative it seeks to promote, that the Cartel of the Suns is nothing more than George Bush's 'weapons of mass destruction' and every army has its bad apples, as was claimed in the article. Here's a good debunking of the source the Times cited, the one who called the cartel "science fiction" from another member of the Poleo family:

this is more than a lack of context from the New York Times, depicting Capriles as being ousted by anything other than his loss of popular support is a blatant lie.

By the way, I was forced to quit my job in mainstream media after I critiqued Julie's last article on Venezuela on… https://t.co/vb3tL1ZrcV — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) November 26, 2025

(I think "Julie" is Simon Romero's editor.)

And this, too.

“Marginado”? By whom, @julieturkewitz? Capriles wasn’t “marginalized”, @nytimes. He lost relevance. There’s a difference.



He didn’t step aside out of principle —he dropped out of the primaries because he was polling in single digits and was on track to lose by a landslide. Those… pic.twitter.com/oy7DMCJCGB — Francisco Poleo (@FranciscoPoleoR) November 26, 2025

The bottom line here is that the deep state has its interests in maintaining the Venezuelan status quo and keeping Nicolas Maduro, who stole an election, in power. Now they've been activated, suddenly smearing Machado as a liar, and citing the two sore points of election fraud and drug dealing as their bones of contention, and using lousy, tainted sources to do it.

There's nothing Machado said that was false or fact-based coming from someone who lives in Venezuela and knows the seamy underbelly of socialism well. That they've turned on her, going from praise and delight that she won the Nobel peace prize instead of President Trump, to hate and calumny for saying what she knows is true and what they'd rather not hear, tells us a lot about their agenda-based journalism which is still producing its Herbert Matthewes. Chavista propagandists are tweeting the Times's reporting out with glee.

Image: Screen shot from X video from El Tiempo