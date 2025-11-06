Stop mincing words

The most depressing thing about waking up in the aftermath of Tuesday’s electoral wipeout is not the prospect of communism coming to New York or the normalization of political assassination culture in Virginia, but having to listen to the anodyne analysis of conservative commentators about “why we lost” and the “lessons” that Republican candidates need to learn going forward. To hear Tony Kinnett of the Daily Signal tell it, Winsome Earle-Sears would be the governor of Virginia today if only she had talked more about affordability and energy costs.

Right.

Mr. Kinnett is hardly the only conservative pundit seemingly unaware of what time it is. Fox News subjected viewers to a steady stream of political quackery about how candidates need to focus more closely on “kitchen table” issues the next time around.

No, they don’t.

No one, at this late hour, should be unaware of what the stakes are. We are in a spiritual war between good and evil, between the forces of order and the agents of chaos. Full stop. So let’s say so, clearly, without apology or embarrassment. Tell people they’re in a war, and a great many of them will show up to vote. Tell them they’re in a debate over monetary policy and energy development initiatives, and most of them will hit the snooze button and sleep in.

The forces of evil do not fail to understand our program. They are not casting about for a better balance of trade. They know they’re in a war for power, and they intend to win it, which is why they fight so passionately. Abortion isn’t an issue for them. It’s a sacrament. Climate change isn’t a scientific debate. It is a religious world-view that gives their lives meaning and purpose. Politics for the left isn’t an intellectual sport to be conducted within the polite parameters of free speech. It’s an unholy crusade to be won by any means necessary, including censorship, lawfare, defamation, perjury, conspiracy, insurrection and assassination.

At the policy level, the contrast between the two parties hardly needs better clarification. It is clearer now than ever before. No sentient human being, certainly not in the wake of the disastrous Biden years, could honestly believe that any Democratic candidate is going to deliver lower inflation, higher wages, a thriving manufacturing sector, a more secure border, fewer narcotic drug deaths, fewer gang murders, lower healthcare costs, greater affordability, lower violent crime, safer and cleaner cities, better education, or less red tape. Democrats have failed consistently and spectacularly at all those things.

Unless one believes that the New Testament is a work of fiction or that Jesus was just joshing us in the 24th chapter of Matthew about the days to come, it strains credulity to be incredulous about what is going on around us. When the Pharisees seemingly failed to understand him, Jesus knew the reason why and wasn’t afraid to say so out loud: “Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires.” (John 8:43–44)

There might have been a day when the spiritual battle lines in the West were difficult to discern, but no more. Allow me to focus your attention. We live in an age when every leading state and national candidate of the Democrat party, including every former Democrat president, openly supports the genital mutilation of healthy children and the obvious lie that a child can change genders. That, my friends, is the tell. Leave everything else aside if you must, because when a murderer is coming for your children, you do not pause to inquire whether he might also lower your electric bill. You sound the alarm and oppose him with every fiber of your being. When we hear this, we should think of the millstone and shudder.

Here is why we lose: the Democrats and their fellow travelers are fighting for their faith, while we are fighting for policy prescriptions. The Democrats know they’re in a spiritual war. We still think we’re in a civics debate. It’s high time we wake up, tell the public the truth about what’s at stake, and summon them to cast their vote in the fight for a noble cause—not for lower taxes or higher wages, but for our very survival as a nation.

Michael C. Hurley is a retired attorney and the author of several books.

Image from Grok.