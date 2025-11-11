Starve the woke beast in our schools

It’s about time. In August, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) initiated actions to withhold federal funding from states and public schools incorporating transgenderism and gender theory into curricula, particularly sex education programs like the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP). “Accountability is coming,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison. “Federal funds will not be used to poison the minds of the next generation or advance dangerous ideological agendas.”

This includes demands to remove references to gender identity, potentially defunding non-compliant programs in over 40 states. These measures carry substantive merits, especially when viewed through the lens of fiscal accountability, educational integrity, and child welfare. Since conservatives want to protect children’s innocence, we can expect lawsuits and judicial blocks from the Left.

Taxpayer-funded federal grants like PREP total millions annually, and are intended for evidence-based prevention of teen pregnancy and STDs. It dilutes their purpose to divert these funds to ideological content unrelated to core health outcomes. Conditioning funds on curriculum alignment with statutory goals, (excluding unsubstantiated gender theory), HHS ensures resources target proven interventions, such as abstinence education or basic biology. California’s PREP grant was terminated after refusing revisions, thus saving taxpayer dollars (and kids) from woke indoctrination. This redirects support to underfunded essentials like mental health services for at-risk youth, without expanding government overreach.

Another benefit lies in protecting educational focus. Our schools should prioritize age-appropriate, neutral instruction on biology and health, not bizarre social theories. Although it is often presented as settled science, (like anthropogenic climate change and COVID vaccine efficacy), gender theory lacks broad scientific consensus on applications to minors and confuses children.

Withholding funds incentivizes curricula grounded in empirical data, and fosters critical thinking over activism. This aligns with the January 2025 order to monitor K–12 schools for “radical indoctrination” and instead, promote patriotic education emphasizing foundational American values.

It is inappropriate for teachers to share their personal political or sexual preferences (and practices!) with their students. Teachers should be focusing on the core academic subjects: math, reading, and science amid declining national test scores. These actions, therefore, resonate deeply with conservative priorities that emphasize limited government, traditional family structures, and local autonomy. We (conservatives) have long advocated for reining in federal mandates that encroach on state education sovereignty. The HHS’s stance then, is seen as a bulwark against woke overreach from prior administrations.

Central to this is protecting children’s innocence. Young children process identity through family and play, not abstract ideologies. Introducing transgender concepts to children, sometimes as young as kindergarten, inappropriately imposes adult debates on developing minds and can accelerate identity crises without any safeguards. HHS policy shields this developmental window and affirms biological sex as a stable foundation for self-esteem.

This is moral stewardship — preserving wonder and binary clarity until maturity, countering the grooming narratives that erode natural innocence.

It is equally vital to empower parental control over education. Parents, not bureaucrats and politicians, best discern what's suitable for their children. By leveraging federal influence, it compels transparency — schools must justify curricula or lose funds — forcing opt-out mechanisms and local input. This democratizes education and aligns with the conservative tenet of subsidiarity: decisions nearest the family. It may spur expansions in school choice, letting parents select options congruent with their values.

Critics complain it’s discriminatory. A common Leftist tactic is the use of the prefix “anti-”. Leftists claim we’re “anti-trans”, just like they claim we’re “anti-abortion”. No, we’re pro-life, we recognize biological reality and we want to protect our children from inappropriate topics and moral relativism.

Leftist criticisms of the HHS’s actions are outweighed by their merits. Implementing these measures will help restore trust in, and the effectiveness of our education system. It will conserve resources and honor eternal principles. This targeted accountability fosters unity around child-centric policies.

Image generated by AI.