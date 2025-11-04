Sounding board yes, endorsement no

It's a "lose-lose" situation for the Democrats in New York City. If Mamdani wins, then he is the new face of the party. Democrats will do everything to avoid the new mayor of New York City, but it won't be possible. If Mamdani loses, then that wing of the party will be emboldened with anger against the establishment and it's primary time.

Maybe this is why former President Obama is going to sit this one out, according to the New York Post:

Former President Barack Obama talked with mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani by phone Saturday but withheld endorsing him -- after publicly backing even widely ridiculed Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013. The Democratic ex-prez was just across the Hudson River at a last-minute rally for New Jersey Dem gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill at Essex County Community College in Newark on Saturday, but he didn’t venture into New York City to lobby for the party’s mayoral hopeful in person -- much less throw his public support behind him before Tuesday’s election. Mamdani campaign adviser Patrick Gaspard, who served as director of White House Office of Political Affairs and US Ambassador to South Africa under Obama, futilely tried to downplay the former president’s lack of endorsement as one of the race’s latest polls showed Mamdani foe Andrew Cuomo closing in. “President Obama doesn’t endorse in local races. That’s a longstanding rule post-presidency,” Gaspard claimed to The Post. “He endorses in general election races for federal office and governors. His call to Zohran is a huge boost at a critical moment and a signal to New Yorkers.” In fact, the 44th president has endorsed numerous candidates for mayor over the years, including the unpopular de Blasio. Other mayoral candidates endorsed by Obama also included beleaguered Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, as well as her predecessor Eric Garcetti, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who later served as Obama’s White House Chief of Staff. The former prez has even waded into mayoral contests in smaller cities, endorsing Rick Kriseman for mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Caroline Simmons for mayor of Stamford, Conn.

Well, maybe he does endorse local candidates after all, but not one named Mamdani. Obama called Mamdani and promised to be a "sounding board" but no to an endorsement.

My guess is that Obama understands the stakes here. The party will lose no matter what happens on Tuesday's election. Again, if Mamdani wins, he will create more disciples. If he loses, especially to Cuomo, he will recruit more disciples and watch for the next Democrat convention in 2028. They will show up to make life miserable for the party.

My question to President Obama is simple: Why did you allow these radical elements to take over the party? The answer is probably a combination of Trump Derangement Syndrome and a party of weak leaders.

So Mamdani is here with or without Obama.

