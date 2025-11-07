Sodom, Gomorrah, and Gaza

Because my work means I can’t always make it to Saturday services, I’ve been reading Dennis Prager’s exegesis in The Rational Bible, Genesis. This book is one part of his wonderful Rational Bible series, which I hope he can continue despite his current infirmity.

Coincidentally, I was reading the chapters about Sodom and Gomorrah at the same time the most recent reports emerged about the horrific physical and sexual abuse the Gazans visited upon Israeli hostages, both male and female. If Gaza is, as it seems, a replay of Sodom and Gomorrah, and if God is paying attention, I’d be worried if I were in Gaza.

Rom Braslavski. Public domain.

If you haven’t read Genesis lately let me refresh your recollection about the details, since most people just remember the main points, which are that God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because they were so sinful, that He saved Lot, his wife, and his two daughters, and that Mrs. Lot failed to follow instructions during the escape from Sodom, and turned into a pillar of salt. However, details matter.

God agreed with Abraham that he would not destroy Sodom, and its equally sinful companion city, Gomorrah, if there were just ten good people in the entire population. God sent two of his angels (or, in Hebrew, “messengers”) to Sodom to meet with Lot, Abraham’s nephew, and investigate the town.

While Lot greeted the angels with respect and brought them into his home, the same was not true for Sodom’s other residents, who threatened gang rape against the messengers and violence against Lot and his family:

But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them. [snip]* And they said, Stand back. And they said again, This one fellow came in to sojourn, and he will needs be a judge: now will we deal worse with thee, than with them. And they pressed sore upon the man, even Lot, and came near to break the door. (Genesis 18:5-6, 10.)

In the Bible, “to know” means to engage in sexual intercourse. In other words, every male citizen in Sodom, young or old, intended to gang rape strangers in their city.

Of the fact that the entire male population showed up at Lot’s house, Prager writes:

Sodom was so corrupt even the children and the elderly came—as we shall see in the next verse—to rape the visitors. An evil society breeds evil, including in its children. And although we think of elderly people as relatively harmless, that was not the case in Sodom. Moreover, from whom did the middle-aged and younger people of Sodom learn their behavior? (The Rational Bible: Genesis, p. 306.)

Prager also notes that the way the men framed their demand seems to imply that they expected Lot to participate in the gang rape. “In evil societies, it is difficult not to participate in evil. Human nature is to go along with the crowd.” (The Rational Bible: Genesis, p. 308.)

Finally, Dennis asks just why Sodom was so evil. It wasn’t just the homosexuality, although the homosexual act is a sin in the Bible. Instead, as Ezekiel 16:49-50 later made clear, homosexuality was just an overarching example of the society’s sinfulness:

But while the one evil act described here in the Sodom story is attempted homosexual rape, it is clear from Ezekiel that the people of Sodom were guilty of evil in a variety of ways. The Bible decided to depict homosexual rape of strangers as its one example of just how evil Sodom was. (The Rational Bible: Genesis, p. 309.)

As I see it, the Bible reminds us that there is a difference between loving, procreative sex and sex as an utterly violative instrument of power that evil people inflict on helpless victims, both men and women. It is consistent with other forms of physical and mental abuse.

I couldn’t help but make this connection as I read a newly reported story about the fact that the people of Gaza engaged in horrific abuse against the hostages, including sexual abuse against both men and women. If Gazans wanted the hostages as human shields, they could simply have held them in relatively civilized conditions.

Instead, though, because their hostages were the hated, dehumanized Jews, they abused them in the most foul ways, including sexual abuse—and keep in mind that Islam is obsessed with sex as a weapon of power, since it controls its own women and rapes its enemies’ women (and all non-Muslims, especially Jews, are its enemies.)

If you have the stomach for it, you can read here the newly reported absolute horrors visited on Rom Braslavski, one of the recently released hostages. As he said, even the Nazis didn’t do what Hamas did. In addition to being regularly beaten, he was also routinely sexually assaulted. (Because I can’t embed the post, in case you can’t open it on Facebook, I’ve included the image at the bottom of this essay.) You can be assured that Rom was not the only one who suffered this way.

The women suffered, too, of course. As we’ve long known, during the October 7, 2023, attack, many of the women who died on that day were first subject to unbelievably sadistic rape before being slaughtered. Again, the details are almost too horrible to contemplate. Additionally, we know that the female hostages, along with the men, were sexually abused.

Importantly, it wasn’t just Hamas fighters committing these atrocities. As in Sodom, this was the entire Gaza population. Just think of the cheering crowds as the hostages (and dead bodies) were driven into Gaza. It was Sodom all over again. And think of the fact that Gazans—not just Hamas, but ordinary Gazans—were complicit in the attack (over 4,000 civilian men crossed the border) and worked hand-in-glove with Hamas to hold and abuse the hostages.

The Bible has lasted as long as it has because it accurately reflects the worst and, with God’s help and the Bible’s moral teachings, the best of human nature. Gaza is the worst of human nature. In Sodom and Gomorrah, God acted. One wonders if he has plans for Gaza.

*The excised portion sees Lot offer his two daughters to the mob. It’s a strange and, by modern standards, deeply immoral thing to do. Different rabbis and scholars have tried to understand why Lot did that. He may have valued the messengers, whom he recognized as angels, above his daughters. He may also have known that the men weren’t interested in the daughters and was trying to buy time.