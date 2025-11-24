Smiling clubs for Democrats

Leftists have tried crying clubs and screaming clubs, and they’re still ravaged by Dem despondency. Their misery loves the company of clubs, but if they weren’t so disposed toward embracing sorrow, they might discover one that actually uplifts spirit and soul. A club that incites excitement, including smiling, clapping, and laughing.

Those behaviors are positively contagious, while increasing feel-good chemicals in the brain like dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins. While screaming may provide some immediate emotional cleansing, over the long run it can promote negative energy if the root causes are not addressed.

Admittedly, it must be challenging to force a smile when one is in the Dem doldrums, for unhappiness seems to be their choice. That’s where the clubs come in because there are some mysterious mirroring phenomena to be tapped. For example, when someone across the room yawns, it is likely to spread, as if there’s some kind of quantum entanglement oscillating in space and time.

Similarly with smiling: no matter how moody one is, when someone smiles at you it takes a dyed-in-the-wool curmudgeon to not smile back. Otherwise, the phenomenon of social mirroring, whereby someone mirrors the body language of someone in close proximity, generally prevails. We are social beings in more ways than one.

That is likely why Target is coercing employees to smile at customers who are within ten feet. Chick-fil-A also encourages employees to smile when interacting with customers. Starbucks trains employees on “customer connections,” which include beaming a welcoming smile (too bad Cracker Barrel didn’t do that). Even Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is promoting civility and manners to underpin the Golden Age of Travel. Don’t scream at the booking agents or flight stewardesses who fetch refreshments and whatnot.

Clearly, to promote their mental health and establish the foundation for long-term resilience, leftists need to ditch screaming for smiling clubs. But to add some verve, they should accompany that with clapping for some real jolly antics. After all, clapping releases powerful physical and mental stimulants. For sure, Dems will need some extra cajoling from the facilitator since they are disinclined from clapping -- for example, they sat on their hands instead of cheering for our everyday heroes during President Trump’s joint address to Congress.

Ultimately, many of today’s Dems (98 voted against the House resolution condemning socialism) -- and their followers -- need a thorough catharsis to escape their muddled mentality. In the long run, screaming their heads off will only delay mental equanimity while prolonging their self-imposed suffering. Remember: the association between happiness and conservatism is well established.

Smiling and clapping, however, may stimulate new neuronal connections, and neurons that fire together wire together. It could be the start of a virtuous cycle: from disgruntled, screaming leftist to smiling leftist. That ephemeral state is almost oxymoronic and will quickly transition to a more stable and balanced state. In turn, the resulting smiling conservative will engender more happiness.

Smiling (and clapping) is not a panacea to leftist futility, but given its amenability to social mirroring it can help alter one’s mood. Legendary Charlie Chaplin captured the essence of the power of smiling with this heartwarming ditty, which concludes: “Smile what’s the use of crying. You’ll find that life is still worthwhile if you’ll just Smile.” Sure, it’s a bit simplistic, perhaps even Panglossian, but, unless there is a really tragic occurrence worthy of a scream (not merely general malaise exorcised at weekly scream clubs), smiling engenders more lasting resilience.

Image: AT via Magic Studio