Six Democrats openly call for military and intelligence services to disobey President Trump’s orders

Nov. 18 should henceforth be recognized as far more dangerous than Jan. 6 ever was. Far more shocking. And an actual attempt at fomenting an insurrection, a coup. The “Nov. 18ers” should be forever shamed and discredited.

Rather than hundreds of unruly Trump supporters strolling through the Capitol building, many of whom were subsequently incarcerated for doing so, we have just witnessed six sitting Democratic lawmakers openly urge members of the military and intelligence community to defy direct orders from the president of the United States.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) posted a video to social media Tuesday morning in which she and five of her fellow traitors congressional Democratic colleagues called for the military and the intelligence community to “stand up” to President Donald Trump and his administration. In other words, to defy his orders if desired. To defy the orders of the commander-in-chief.

The video features Slotkin, the infamous and always grating Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ) -- and Reps. Jason Crow (CO), Chrissy Houlahan (PA), Chris Deluzio (PA), and Maggie Goodlander (NH).

In the video, Kelly and Crow stated, “This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

Later in the video, Kelly, Slotkin, and Deluzio said, “Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”

To be clear, the Seditious Six are pitting the intelligence community and military against the duly elected commander-in-chief. (All of whom are themselves citizens.)

Should their pleas be acted upon, this would not only result in an actual attempted insurrection or coup, but could provoke a civil war.

They added, “whether you are serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical. And know that we have your back. Because now more than ever, the American people need you."

The American people do need our military and intelligence services, just not the weaponized ones that the Obama and Biden administrations created.

The American people don’t need the half-dozen subversive, traitorous clowns who appear in this video. And they certainly don’t need them pushing to divide the nation further -- and the military and intelligence services that are sworn to serve it.

Houlahan noted that “Americans trust their military,” while Deluzio asserted “that trust is at risk.”

It is, but only if enough members of the military act at the behest of the Seditious Six.

Image: Screen shot from X video