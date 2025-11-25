Sidney Blumenthal’s Hail Mary: If Republicans want to win mid-terms, abandon Trump’s winning policies

Here, in the leftist rag The Guardian, Sidney Blumenthal is trying to scare Republicans into running away from Trump’s policies:

In the midterms, Republicans will be footing the bill for Trump’s policies The abject obedience of GOP members and the 4 November election results do not augur well for Republicans in the midterms[.]

Somehow, we rarely (if ever) saw lectures to Democrats to run away from Biden’s or Obama’s policies. In the article, Blumenthal claims that Trump is more unpopular than previous presidents, but polls have repeatedly shown that Trump has consistently outpolled Obama and Bush at this point in their second term.

Democrats lost 1,000 seats nationwide in Obama’s eight years. I would say that the media should be embarrassed: even with all their collusive help telling the public how great Obama was, it didn’t really help that much.

It is a shame that Democrats have stuck by Obamacare even though it has caused prices to skyrocket—despite the media and other Democrats lying to the public, saying that prices would be reduced substantially. They never apologize for their policy failures. They just double down.

I think Republicans should be proud to run on Trump’s record and wins.

He has reversed Biden’s energy policies and crude oil and all of the products derived from crude oil have benefitted. Energy prices soared under Biden and everyone suffered, especially the poor and middle classes.

Iran and Russia benefitted tremendously from Biden’s energy prices. The high prices allowed them to finance wars, terrorism, and weapons. I would think that the media and other Democrats would have been ashamed of that, but they aren’t.

Trump took out Iran’s weapons and ability to finance terrorism after Obama and Biden repeatedly appeased them.

Trump is achieving peace deals around the world; two wars started under Biden, and at least five new armed conflicts began under Obama (Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan).

Trump closed the border after Biden’s disastrous border policies.

Trump is protecting girls’ privacy and sports and locker rooms after Biden screwed them up royally by allowing men to compete and expose themselves.

Trump is working hard to clamp down on cartels after Biden enriched them.

Trump kept tax rates the same for most, and reduced them for others, while Democrats fought to raise them across the board.

Trump is working hard to bring back manufacturing and high-paying manufacturing jobs after decades of politicians from both parties just conceding to total surrender.

Trump is working hard to reduce crime in D.C., Memphis, and other crime hotspots. Democrats and judges are fighting him every step of the way.

During Trump’s first term, year-over-year inflation stayed low because of great energy policies, fewer regulations, and lower taxes. As a result, poverty hit record lows and real wages were rising rapidly, especially for low- and middle-income people. His policies were lifting minorities up.

Think of how much better Trump could do if the media and other Democrats weren’t seeking to destroy him every day?

I would challenge the media to list the policies they support that focus on lifting up the private sector instead of making the government bigger and more powerful. I am having trouble coming up with any.

So I hope the Republicans have enough intelligence to ignore Democrat propaganda as regurgitated by most of the media.

Image generated by ChatGPT.