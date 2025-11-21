Service members, don’t take the bait

Six Democrats in a YouTube video have urged military members to refuse illegal orders!

Military career suicide

The posting advises military members to go ahead and decide their own law. If you feel that something is unjust, if you believe that some order conflicts with the Constitution, take it upon yourself to commit a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

Article 92 of the UCMJ criminalizes “failure to obey an order or regulation.” This congressional advice is unconscionable. These six Democrats failed to mention the disastrous life impact upon any service member who may choose to follow it.

Let me provide any tempted service members a little supplemental information. I reviewed hundreds of court-martial records as a military JAG officer. All orders from a superior are legally presumed to be lawful. Your opinion about whether an order is legal is irrelevant. If you defy them, you go to the brig and await trial. Your command may instead opt to simply administratively separate (“AdSep”) you for misconduct for the convenience of the government. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to more than 8,000 members who refused to take the COVID-19 shots. No service member ever was subjected to a court-martial and allowed to present a legal argument that the vaccine orders were illegal. Your command would probably not spend the time and personnel to prosecute you.

If you are AdSeped, you will lose your reputation, your job, your pay, your friends, your military housing, and your medical care. You will risk losing V.A. benefits and be on the first bus or plane back home. There won’t be any court ruling of illegality, either.

If you are sent to a court-martial, you may await trial in the brig for days, weeks, or months. If you are convicted, you will likely be kicked out with a minimum of a bad conduct discharge. Appeals could take up to five years if you make it all the way to Supreme Court. If you somehow manage to remain on duty, your career is still over. Your service record will follow you. You may be ostracized by many, treated as not a team player.

The likelihood of success on the merits of an illegal order defense theory is incredibly small. We aren't talking about the Vietnam War–era “My Lai massacre” kind of orders. Yet the six Democrats want to create a similar sentiment of egregiousness. Implicitly, they want the military to stop protecting ICE and taking out drug-smuggling operations. They want you to take the risk, and the heat if it all goes south. If you listen to them, it will.

It’s all politics and worse

Encouraging military members to disobey “illegal” orders is an attack on basic law and order. You don’t make your own laws or follow only the ones you like. An upcoming murder trial in New York will consider whether it’s okay to shoot and kill an insurance executive in the street for social justice reasons.

Urging military disobedience is a political stunt to jam up the administration. It might also be viewed as a catalyst effort to tear down the system and usher in socialism. Unlike their “we have your back” claim in the video, the six will be unable to help you if you disobey orders.

Notice their clever wording. There is no claim as to what the alleged illegal orders are. This is hard-sell advocacy, trying to get you, military personnel, to disobey orders before stopping to think and realize that it is courts that rule on what’s illegal, not service members.

There are insufficient details to support congressional ethics complaints against the six. They have slithered very close to, but just short of, the line of criminality themselves (e.g., Aiding and Abetting, 18 USC § 2, or Solicitation, 18 USC § 373 ), while prompting military personnel to commit what may be charged as a felony.

Don’t sucker for the play by these six Democrats. You are smarter than a fifth grader — and apparently also some members of Congress.

A.C. Lohr is a retired military judge advocate officer living in the Midwest.

Image via Pxfuel.