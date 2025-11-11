Scream clubs: Bad for the environment, leftists, and ICE agents

Scream clubs are popping up all over the place as leftists, in particular, seek to vent their primal rage. It seems they’re just angry for the sake of it, and are misdirecting their bitterness at the great outdoors. It’s hard to fathom, other than to postulate that they must hate themselves. However, as with many of their bewildering behaviors, their witchy wails are backfiring, causing harm to the environment, their own mental wellbeing, and potentially ICE agents.

The manic squealers often meet in nature to let off steam with their screams. One favorite howling retreat is the otherwise peaceful woods (viewer warning: this content is quite disturbing, even the animals have more dignified deportment). There, they not only ruin the tranquility by hollering, but they also viciously pound the soil with sticks, terrorizing the poor gophers and moles, and whatnot. These activities are simply not ecologically salubrious.

Consider hibernating bears. Actually, they may enter a state of torpor rather than true hibernation. As such, they are relatively easily aroused by shrieking leftists wielding sticks. Once awoken so unnaturally, they can become downright ornery. Just look at this big fella who is baffled at what so rudely interrupted his torpor.

More generally, screaming en masse creates noise pollution that can confuse animals and birds trying to go about their daily business. Imagine what the owls must think as they try to get some shut-eye before their nocturnal expeditions, pursuing those now dislocated moles. Even fishes can hear human noises, so pity those around Lake Michigan, which is another favorite spot for the screamers.

All that rude disruption to nature’s habitats and it doesn’t even help much. Indeed, screaming may only offer temporary relief of stress (or not). Some research indicates that scream therapy actually increases anger and distress, especially over the long-haul because underlying leftist pathologies are not being addressed. Instead of screaming, they need their heads examined.

So what does this proclivity for maniacal outbursts have to do with ICE agents? Well, since they can’t discourse rationally, anti-American rioters scream like hell at brave law enforcement agents who are trying to protect our sovereignty. Many probably honed their ear-piercing tones in the scream clubs.

Admittedly, screaming is less provocative than chucking rocks or propelling other projectiles at our protectors, but it is a gateway from peaceful protests to violent riots. Screaming (especially directly in someone’s face) stimulates adrenal glands; pulse rate and blood pressure increase, triggering a flight or fight response. That’s partly why the club screamers also beat the ground with sticks. The fight option is likely increased when the screaming is accompanied by spitting. As President Trump said, “They spit, we hit.” Unfortunately, “they” have had so much practice that such unbecoming behavior is second nature for uncivil un-Americans.

Leftists are inherently confused and stressed partly because the incoherent beliefs they cling to are incongruous with human nature. Their screams are a symptom of their hateful and muddled mindset. It’s as if their unquestionable orthodoxy condemns them to be unhappy no matter what. Trump could walk on water, and they’d say he can’t swim.

Extroverted screaming will only reinforce their sanctimonious hubris. For long-lasting relief, they need to engage in some deep introspection to rejigger their neuronal paths. There is such a phenomenon as neuroplasticity: “the brain’s ability to change and adapt due to experience.” As with anything worthwhile, that may take a while. In the meantime, quit the screaming noise pollution. A jog or brisk walk will relieve more stress — for you and the surrounding fauna.

Image from Grok.