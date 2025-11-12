Saints at the Border: Aquinas, Augustine, and the case for walled mercy

On one of his podcasts a few years ago, Dan Bongino mentioned that we'll never convince a leftist to change his mind (embrace reality), but there are usually other, often open-minded or unconvinced people following the discussion and those are the people we're really speaking to.

Bongino went on to suggest that we ask leftists simple questions rather than make declarative statements, as questions are harder to refute than such statements.

When it comes to immigration, I like to ask them how many immigrants the U.S. should take in annually. Just give me a number. We currently accept around one million legal immigrants annually. Should we take in more? How about two million? Three? Five or more? And once that number is reached, what happens to the next person in line?

I have yet to have a single leftist give me a straight answer. No surprise there.

Centuries ago, two pillars of Catholic thought, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Augustine provided a blueprint for immigration, prioritizing the common good, rule of law, and gradual integration without forsaking mercy for immigrants or citizens' welfare.

St. Thomas, author of one of the greatest pieces of religious literature ever written, (outside of the Bible), the Summa Theologica, framed relations with foreigners as twofold: peaceful and hostile. Peaceful strangers -- travelers or newcomers -- merit protection from injury and abuse, echoing Exodus's command: "Thou shalt not molest a stranger." He went on to describe how some foreigners are merely passing through while others plan to remain for a short while, or perhaps permanently.

Full citizenship requires deliberate integration, often spanning generations, to ensure newcomers embrace the nation's virtues and common good. Immediate access risks many dangers, as unassimilated arrivals might harm the polity. It is wildly inappropriate, for example, for an immigrant to gain elected office and then advocate for a foreign nation at the expense of her adopted home. Similarly, conservatives were horrified by the picture of a rioter in Los Angeles waving a Mexican flag against a backdrop of smoke billowing from burning cars.

For the U.S., this justifies merit-based legal pathways: vetting for skills and values, excluding threats such as criminals, while granting asylum to the truly persecuted. Such policy upholds sovereignty, preventing overload on citizens' resources and the social fabric, yet allows exceptions for virtuous contributors, fostering national vitality.

St. Augustine complements this with "tranquilitas ordinis" -- the tranquility of order essential to civilized life.

Amid Rome's barbarian influxes, he urged realism: migrations are inevitable "human waves", but nations must welcome in "realistic and fair proportions" suited to capacity, balancing hospitality with communal stability.

The Church, he taught, is a "city of foreigners," where Christ hides in the stranger, demanding caritas (love) without limit.

St. Thomas understood caritas to mean 'the friendship of man for God,' the most excellent of virtues, in accord with 1 Cor 13:13 ('but the greatest of these is love').

Yet caritas needs to be ordered by love's hierarchy, prioritizing kin while aiding the vulnerable.

Applied conservatively, U.S. policy should secure the borders via walls and enforcement, as in President Trump's executive actions, while managing foreign aid to help mitigate root causes like poverty and war.

Countries have the right to bar hostile entrants like criminals, echoing biblical exclusions of enemies.

Mandate gradual integration -- cultural assimilation, language proficiency, and civic oaths -- over years, not instant citizenship, to foster loyalty. Cap immigration at proportional levels, prioritizing skilled, compatible newcomers who benefit society without overwhelming resources.

These reforms would restore rule of law, curbing illegal entries that strain welfare systems and erode trust in government, vital for our (conservative) emphasis on self-reliance.

Enhanced security protects citizens from crime spikes linked to unchecked flows, while assimilation preserves America's Judeo-Christian heritage and social cohesion, preventing balkanization.

Economically, merit-based caps boost productivity without displacing workers, injecting "new life" as Aquinas envisioned, and uphold sovereignty against globalist erosion.

The great Thomas Sowell warns us that there are no perfect solutions, only trade-offs.

Critics will accuse us of lacking "compassion."

There may be a reduction of aid for genuine refugees and a risk of talent loss to competitors like Canada. Bureaucratic hurdles could foster resentment among immigrants, complicating family reunifications valued in conservative family ethos. Enforcement demands resources, potentially diverting from other priorities like defense and infrastructure.

Overall, however, this compassion -- refuge for refugees, not open invitation -- eases burdens on American workers and families. Recognizing necessity tempers illegality without excusing it.

Thus, a Thomistic-Augustinian reform enforces laws rigorously, integrates legally over time, and aids abroad judiciously. This will fortify our sovereignty, enrich our republic with faithful newcomers, and embody true conservatism -- justice tempered by mercy, order tempered by love.

