Rough justice can work against the left’s lunatics

One of the things about bullies is that they’re often cowards. On the macro level, you have Saddam Hussein, Idi Amin, Bashar al-Assad, and other dictators who run away rather than face the consequences of their brutal actions. On the micro level, you have the wife-beater who abuses his cowering wife until she turns on him (as a family friend from my childhood years did with a frying pan when he struck her once too often; he stopped after that). When the worm turns, the monster that’s been tormenting it is often quickly shrunk down to size. Two recent stories illustrate that principle.

The first one comes from Paris, where pro-Hamas protesters entered a theater in which the Israel Philharmonic was playing, with one of the protesters lighting a flare. What makes this story a victory for civilization, not a tragedy, is that the audience instantly inflicted entirely appropriate self-defense and rough justice on the man who had put everyone’s life at risk:

Flare Chaos at Israel Philharmonic in Paris



Protesters light red flare mid-Beethoven at Philharmonie Nov 6, smoke fills hall, seats catch fire. Firefighters rush in. Conductor András Schiff keeps playing; ends with Chopin to cheers. pic.twitter.com/F4cPGoo5Z9 — Eli Goldman | אלי גולדמן (@EliGoldmanx) November 6, 2025

The second story comes from Toronto. You may have heard about how the Students Supporting Israel chapter at Toronto Metropolitan University (“TMU”) organized an event featuring a soldier from the IDF speaking about combat. TMU, naturally, refused to allow the event to be held on its campus because academia across the West is a toxic cesspool of leftist antisemitism. Therefore, the event was held at a private, off-campus site.

Last Wednesday, masked pro-Hamas protestors attacked the venue. They used an electric tool to shatter the glass door as the veteran tried to prevent them from entering, injuring himself in the process. Meanwhile, terrified students barricaded themselves and, rather helplessly, hollered “Call 9/11.”

However, the same IDF veteran, who was raised not to be “a Jew with trembling knees” but to be a fighting Israeli Jew, took stock of the attackers and apparently realized something that the fearful students did not: The attackers were a screaming phalanx of little harpies.

Yup, they were women (or women adjacent). The IDF soldier was not intimidated. Instead, he drove the harpies from the room—all ten of them—as they screamed that, even though they had attacked the Jews, “You’re not allowed to touch us”:

Anti-Israel rioters vandalize a business owner’s private property & attack students who came to listen to an IDF reservist soldier speaking in Toronto



The soldier single-handedly cleared the room of nearly 10 hooligans. The rioters screamed “you’re not allowed to touch us”



🇨🇦🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ORbqvW0Qpi — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2025

And that cry—“You're not allowed to touch us”—is what makes these miserable little antisemitic and Antifa worms feel invulnerable, and that intimidates so many good citizens facing off against them. But the fact is that self-defense is still allowable, at least in America. You don’t have to shake it off and be graceful when people put your life at risk, whether by setting off a flare in a theater or forming a mob and smashing their way into a private venue.

I can’t speak to the law in any specific jurisdiction, but in America, almost invariably, you can use the reasonable force necessary to protect yourself until the situation is defused. (Please look up the laws of self-defense in your community, and do not use my generalized statement as a guide or legal defense. Also, we all know what happened to Daniel Penny in a city that, while it has self-defense laws on the books, refuses to enforce them.) I also recommend that all Jews—indeed, all law-abiding people—learn some self-defense and, if possible, learn how to fire a gun and get licensed to carry.

I’m fully cognizant of the fact that some of these bullies are very dangerous—but they’re going to be dangerous whether you fight back or not. Once you let bullies, including the leftists’ deranged, angry women and the Hamasniks spreading through the West, know that they can intimidate you, they will intimidate you. However, if you push back with appropriate and legal force against the bullies using the threat of violence to remake Western culture, you’ll probably be surprised at how many of them vanish like snow on a hot day.

Image: X screen grab.