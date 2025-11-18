RINOs hand out doom-pills to break MAGA

Media responses to recent Democrat election wins struck me as strange. The comments ignored the fact that most contests in off-year elections are won by the party not in the White House, and that most of the elections were in areas Democrats usually carry.

There was not a meaningful voter shift to Democrats. There was a modest shift of Democrat voters toward radical candidates in deeply blue Democrat areas.

There was no shift of voters away from Republican or MAGA candidates. There was the usual weak turnout of Republican voters for non-presidential elections.

Leftist headlines and commentary exaggerated the modest shift towards radicalism among Democrat voters as evidence that the general electorate is shifting left. Utter baloney.

Lefty commentary is understandable. They are desperate for voters to suddenly embrace policies that are killing America. It’s a good tactic to pretend the bandwagon has suddenly turned left in their favor. There are always suckers who will think this is true.

But RINO commentary is equally devious.

Some Republicans and conservatives displayed a bit of unwarranted panic over losing the kinds of elections Republicans usually lose. RINO commentators seemed to embrace the leftist propaganda, portraying these elections as a smackdown of MAGA politics.

That’s because RINOs are desperate to beat back the MAGA energy that is winning primary elections against establishment Republicans. It’s good RINO tactics to demoralize conservatives into believing that MAGA influence has peaked and begun to fade.

RINOs hope the increasing MAGA power in the Republican Party can be reversed. They hope to restore the old status quo of letting the left run wild on social issues while Republican business leaders get rich from the economic issues they influence.

So, don’t be confused about extravagant headlines or stories about a sudden radicalization of voters and the decline of MAGA interests. It’s all lefty and RINO lies meant to demoralize MAGA voters.

The reality is that the social and economic conservatism of the MAGA movement is still in the early development stage. We aren’t winning with electorates dominated by childless college yuppies, deluded feminists, illegal immigrants, or free loaders who expect government to take care of them.

We are winning and expanding among hard-working Americans who want good jobs, safe neighborhoods, and a defense of the Western civilizational values that made America great originally. Fortunately, the potential pool of such Americans is still larger than the radical, mentally unbalanced, Democrat elites and lazy parasites.

So, fellow MAGAns, if we hang tough, keep working hard, we will make the 2030s the turning point, the salvation of American values and greatness.

It won’t be easy. But, we will win if we:

Ignore media baloney

Embrace the suck

Buckle down and do the work

Accept no substitutes.

