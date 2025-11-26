« Suddenly, the NYT turns on Venezuelan Nobel winner for bringing up election fraud | Thanksgiving Day is about something more important than roast turkey »
November 26, 2025

'Rigorously vetted': The Biden administration's final insult

By Monica Showalter
Amid the incredible chaos of Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout, the importation of thousands of Afghan 'allies' was probably the worst aspect, worse than even the abandonment of billions of dollars of U.S. weaponry to the Taliban's avowed terrorists. Today's events show that we're still living with the consequences.

We see that now with the terrorist attack on the U.S. National Guard members in Washington, D.C. by an Afghan national imported in by Joe Biden in what was ridiculously called Operation Allies Welcome. The shooter who was brought in with that program lay in wait for two National Guard members and then shot them at point blank range, leaving them in critical condition. They will not be spending Thanksgiving with their families.

According to the Washington Post:

Two West Virginia National Guard members were in critical condition Wednesday after they were shot just outside the White House complex in downtown Washington in what officials said appeared to be a targeted attack.
 
The suspected shooter has been identified as an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 and at some point lived in Washington state, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. Two of those people said the suspect was Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The Biden administration assured the American public that there was no need to worry, they had all been thoroughly vetted:

Until the Homeland Security secretary at the time, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted to Congress that actually, they weren't:

He got away with that and little was done to get these terrorists the heck out. Around ten of them on the terrorist watchlist were still at large when this happened, and we don't know if the shooter even made that list.

But here's who got in, among the ones pushing and shoving the women and children and elderly waiting in line to take their seats first on the chaotic flights out:

And this in particular was the shooter:

He ended up here:

And he's not the only problem among them:

All the same, the left and its boosters hailed them as better than us:

Seditious Sixer Sen. Elissa Slotkin had just finished saying that the Guard was the problem:

Now she's crying crocodile tears:

When you let the third world's bottom of the barrel in, you get barbarism unleashed on civilization. That's what we have here with Joe Biden's absolute failure to screen dirtbags under the rubric of taking in refugees. Now the Guardsmen are paying the consequences. The people who let these terrorists in to prey on Americans are the ones who should be held accountable.

