'Rigorously vetted': The Biden administration's final insult

Amid the incredible chaos of Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout, the importation of thousands of Afghan 'allies' was probably the worst aspect, worse than even the abandonment of billions of dollars of U.S. weaponry to the Taliban's avowed terrorists. Today's events show that we're still living with the consequences.

We see that now with the terrorist attack on the U.S. National Guard members in Washington, D.C. by an Afghan national imported in by Joe Biden in what was ridiculously called Operation Allies Welcome. The shooter who was brought in with that program lay in wait for two National Guard members and then shot them at point blank range, leaving them in critical condition. They will not be spending Thanksgiving with their families.

According to the Washington Post:

Two West Virginia National Guard members were in critical condition Wednesday after they were shot just outside the White House complex in downtown Washington in what officials said appeared to be a targeted attack. The suspected shooter has been identified as an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 and at some point lived in Washington state, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. Two of those people said the suspect was Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The Biden administration assured the American public that there was no need to worry, they had all been thoroughly vetted:

Nov 2021: Jen Psaki assures Americans all Afghans being let into the country as a result of the disastrous withdrawal were rigorously vetted:



"I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and… pic.twitter.com/DXALp4bk86 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2025

Until the Homeland Security secretary at the time, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted to Congress that actually, they weren't:

November, 2021. Mayorkas admits that the 60,000 Afghans brought into the country after the botched withdrawal were not given in-person vetting interviews.



In a proper country this would have been bigger news than the removal of an illegal immigrant gang member. pic.twitter.com/p8v5UUuWAo — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2025

He got away with that and little was done to get these terrorists the heck out. Around ten of them on the terrorist watchlist were still at large when this happened, and we don't know if the shooter even made that list.

But here's who got in, among the ones pushing and shoving the women and children and elderly waiting in line to take their seats first on the chaotic flights out:

Senior military official at SOF unit tells me:



“Most of those Afghan men trying to come over aren’t the translators. It’s the criminals who couldn’t pass prior vetting, they didn’t fight with us, and they shoved past Afghan women and children. They cannot be let in.” — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2021

And this in particular was the shooter:

The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration.



I will not utter this depraved individual’s name.… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 27, 2025

He ended up here:

NEW: The DC National Guard shooting suspect, Biden Afghan asylee Rahmanullah Lakanwal, lived in Bellingham, Wash., the same town where the DC sniper John Allen Muhammad trained for jihad within the Muslim community — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 27, 2025

And he's not the only problem among them:

FLASHBACK: Afghan National -- Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27 -- Arrested for Plotting an Election Day Terrorist Attack in the Name of ISIShttps://t.co/fK6QehdFKc — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 27, 2025

All the same, the left and its boosters hailed them as better than us:

This didn’t age well https://t.co/740M7cAvB4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2025

Seditious Sixer Sen. Elissa Slotkin had just finished saying that the Guard was the problem:

“It was a targeted attack” ~ DC Mayor https://t.co/tbnQzCZ83b — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) November 26, 2025

Now she's crying crocodile tears:

The arsonist sends her regrets about the fire. https://t.co/RgdI1yZquI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2025

When you let the third world's bottom of the barrel in, you get barbarism unleashed on civilization. That's what we have here with Joe Biden's absolute failure to screen dirtbags under the rubric of taking in refugees. Now the Guardsmen are paying the consequences. The people who let these terrorists in to prey on Americans are the ones who should be held accountable.

