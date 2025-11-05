Requiem For Gotham

9/11 didn’t destroy New York City. 11/04 will.

The largest city in America has fallen. The world’s financial capital will henceforth be run by a communist. What could go wrong?

What has always gone wrong, throughout history—with no exception—when Marxists/Communists run a city, state, or nation. That’s what could go wrong. The incentivization of sloth and dependency, the degradation of production and commerce, the collapse of the economy, the resulting lack of goods and services, the utter destruction of the middle class, the diminution of liberty, and the evisceration of moral character.

Image created using AI.

For starters.

I have long warned Republicans and conservatives (they are not necessarily one and the same) against overconfidence after the last national election, on this site and others. Leftists play the long game, never quit, have much more time on their hands, and are brilliant at cheating—and being evil in general.

D.E.I. (D.I.E. to conservative wags) isn’t dead. The tragically woke are not going away. They still own all the institutions and probably will for eternity unless the staggering demographic changes of the past couple of decades are somehow reversed. And I don’t see that happening. I well know that people don’t like hearing this, but that is often the case with the truth.

In 1946, Winston Churchill eloquently, if ominously, stated that “all the capitals of the ancient states of Central and Eastern Europe,” including “Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Bucharest and Sofia,” lay behind an “iron curtain” that had descended across the European Continent, courtesy of the Soviet Union. Today, many of the capitals of Western Europe lie behind a Sharia curtain. Paris, London, Berlin, Brussels, Stockholm, and others. The same could be said of Ottawa.

And now the financial capital of the world.

One A.T. reader commented on a recent post of mine, saying, “Ho hum, I am tired of reading about the fall of the UK. The populace allowed this to happen and now the UK is part of the new caliphate as is Europe.” Ironically, England’s leaders are effectively telling their citizens they have three choices: convert, submit, or die. Talk about Stockholm Syndrome!

The populace of New York has now allowed this to happen, too.

But, in this case, New York’s citizens just voted to submit, courted conversion, and will likely watch their city die.

This is the inevitable result of Biden’s open borders policy, and the concept—and implementation—of sanctuary cities. This is the Great Replacement Theory in action. Which is not a theory, but a fact, though Democrats may deny its existence and Republicans may claim they are successfully combating it, neither of which is true.