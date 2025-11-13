Republicans wimp out on state gerrymandering as leftists power forward

Now that much of the country has fled from blue to red states, will Democrats finally wither away as a political force, their influence diminished as a result of their own failed socialist policies?

Not in the least.

Since they can't sell their discredited ideas, they've rediscovered gerrymandering, which in California's case, is now extreme gerrymandering with the passage of Proposition 50. It's creepy indeed that it's paying off for them. One poll shows California's chief gerrymanderer, Gov. Gavin Newsom, ahead of Vice President Vance as a result of all the California rigging.

Now the leftist freaks and weirdos of Sacramento are resting easy that Congress will be stocked with all Democrats of their choosing now, and too bad about the voters. The 45% of California voters still in state who are Republicans will now have virtually no representation at all. And that's how Newsom and his Democrats like it.

It's a very bad tyranny-of-the-majority trend, and what's more, Newsom has taken his show on the road, encouraging the few blue states which haven't already done this to gerrymander themselves a permanent entrenching, too.

Bad as it is, it can be checked by Republicans in red states who fight fire with fire, gerrymandering their own states. I don't like it, but I like the alternative of doing nothing even less.

Problem is, Republicans are pursuing 'even less.'

According to a report in The Federalist:

An unelected district court judge ruled late Monday night that a Republican-proposed congressional map in Utah — a state that voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 22 points last November — was unconstitutional and instead, the state would have to adopt a map that creates a solid Democrat seat. The decision marks the latest setback in a string of redistricting battles that Republicans appear increasingly unwilling to fight, even as Democrats move full steam ahead with their own partisan redistricting efforts. Utah District Judge Dianna Gibson ruled that the GOP proposal “unduly favors Republicans and disfavors Democrats.”

Funny how that judicial 'logic' doesn't apply to California.

The disturbing part is that Republicans aren't willing to fight for their gerrymandering as Democrats are.

They fail to see the emerging national picture of Democrat rule superceding the will of the voters despite their dwindling numbers and discredited ideas.

The Federalist cites the two worst cases in California and Virginia, but notes that other red states which have broached the issue are going the full jellyfish, too, failing to secure the fight:

And as 2026 nears, the outlook continues to worsen as Republicans in Republican-led states appear to lack the appetite needed to fight Democrats’ insatiable hunger for power. As The New York Times reported Tuesday, "Democrats are demonstrating the ability — and the will — to amend blue state constitutions to allow for partisan gerrymandering."

Utah, the report notes, is already preparing to implement the leftist plan for redistricting even as it appeals the ruling.

Can you imagine if the parties were reversed?

The others are in wimp mode, too:

Republicans talked a good game on redistricting, but so far are not actually following through on that plan. In Kansas, top House Republicans “dropped efforts to force a redraw of U.S. House districts” for now, according to The Associated Press. Meanwhile in Indiana, there is not enough support yet to redistrict, with Politico’s Adam Wren reporting that the spokeswoman for Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said, “The votes still aren’t there for redistricting.” In fact, during a recent interview Bray’s team reportedly requested that an answer about redistricting be removed from the final production. This despite the fact that Indiana currently has seven Republican-held congressional seats and two Democrat-held seats in a state where 59 percent of voters chose Donald Trump for president in 2024. As state Sen. Liz Brown pointed out in these pages, Indiana currently has a “balance of voters” similar to that of Massachusetts, where none of the state’s nine congressional seats is held by a Republican.

This, on top of Illinois and all the New England states already secure in their leftist gerrymandering and now California and Virginia following.

The net result, the report warns, is that Republicans can kiss any hopes of retaining or regaining a House majority goodbye. When one site knows its only hope is gerrymandering and the other one allows for Marquess of Queensberry rules, the result will be obvious. Republicans have got to fight Democrats on the terms they set or they are the party that will wither away, even as increasingly extreme leftists triumph.

Image: OpenClipart // public domain