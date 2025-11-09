Rep. Ilhan Omar tells Trump to go ahead and deport her -- she can live anywhere

Rep. Ilhan Omar got told to move someplace else by President Trump after she declared herself and her supporters Somalis first, and the retort she gave reeked of entitlement and hypocrisy:

According to WLT Report:

Democrat ‘Squad’ member Rep. Illhan Omar does not care if she is deported. During an interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show, Rep. Omar addressed calls for her to be deported back to her home country of Somalia. She said she has no concerns because “I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want if I wanted to.”

Actually, she could probably go to live in many places if they'd take her.

Unlike your basic illegal migrant, she's rich. She's done very well for herself after doing a few terms in Congress and somehow ending up with a lot more net worth than her $184,000 annual salary would suggest.

Her glib response highlights that money is mobile, and the rich can move anywhere, (as New York City is about to learn).

Like retiring House Speaker and now-congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Omar's cash ostensibly comes from her husband but coincides with her own term in the House. That's her third husband, one of previous ones reportedly was to her brother for immigration purposes.

She's adept at using the system.

It was an odd reply, though, given that she didn't express umbrage at not being considered American, nor say that America is the country she loves most, nor did she make aany expression of patriotism. She's not about patriotism -- she's here to bilk the system, taking advantage of its uses and remaining Somali first.

She's made her pile and can go anywhere.

The exchange with Trump came from these declarations: