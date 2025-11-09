Rep. Ilhan Omar tells Trump to go ahead and deport her -- she can live anywhere
Rep. Ilhan Omar got told to move someplace else by President Trump after she declared herself and her supporters Somalis first, and the retort she gave reeked of entitlement and hypocrisy:
🚨 JUST IN: Conservatives are demanding Ilhan Omar flee the U.S. or face immediate deportation after she admitted she does NOT care if she’s sent packing.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2025
“I am grown. I can live wherever!”
Music to my ears! GET OUT! 👋
pic.twitter.com/Nn3SOhShkA
According to WLT Report:
Democrat ‘Squad’ member Rep. Illhan Omar does not care if she is deported.During an interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show, Rep. Omar addressed calls for her to be deported back to her home country of Somalia.She said she has no concerns because “I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want if I wanted to.”
In a video speaking to a Minneapolis crowd in the Somali language, she called Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “our president,” according to a translation. The lawmaker added that she has a “special relationship” with Mohamud, and that she refers to him as uncle and he calls her “his girl.” “We are very happy that Hassan is our president,” Omar said. “Somalia is our home… Somalia is our heart. It is in our hearts. We always think about Somalia.”Trump responded to the video on Truth Social, posting on Saturday, “She should go back!”
At this point, her alleged marriage to her brother ought to be investigated as marriage fraud and if she's found to have been involved in that, she really ought to be shipped back to Somalia.
Nobody likes an ungrateful migrant and America sure doesn't need to be importing people like this.
She's disgusting.
Image: Screen shot from X video.