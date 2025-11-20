Rebranded AI export controls threaten U.S. tech dominance

The digital world is vastly interconnected today, with a YouTube video produced in Chicago reaching people as far as the Middle East or Southeast Asia. Let any Gen Zer tell you: Influence in this day and age comes from being everywhere.

That’s why Congress’s latest attempt to restrict the AI chips market in the U.S. makes no sense.

A trojan horse for export controls, a late policy of the Biden administration, could stop American AI from becoming the preeminent new technology used across the world.

A bipartisan amendment introduced to the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the GAIN AI Act specifically aims at pressuring domestic AI chip makers to prioritize American buyers, creating a “first dibs” model for purchasing the chips. Under this model, U.S. exporters would be required to obtain certification proving U.S. buyers have had right of first refusal and all domestic orders have been fulfilled before any sales to “countries of concern” (namely China) are allowed to proceed.

In short, it turns export licensing into a strict gatekeeper for advanced AI chips in the U.S.

Despite aiming to put “America First” in quite a literal sense, this policy misreads the economics of the U.S. tech industry and the Trump administration’s broader agenda. Much like Biden’s now-rescinded AI Diffusion Rule, the GAIN AI Act would restrict the international sales of one of the most valuable products now produced in America: AI chips. But this strategy has already failed, and we now live in an era of cutting red tape, slashing bureaucracy, and letting the free market drive success.

Forcing chipmakers to prioritize domestic buyers might sound patriotic, but it walls off American AI from the global market. If we actually want to lead, with the world using American AI over Chinese AI, we need to out-innovate, not isolate or overregulate. Early interference in a new industry results in stagnation rather than growth. Interfering with business this way will raise domestic prices for AI technology at a time when cost of living is a top concern of the average American.

Adding a new licensure requirement, when this administration has rolled back dozens of similar rules for energy production and infrastructure development, seems awfully inconsistent. The power of AI will save millions of lives and transform workplaces beyond what we can currently even imagine. Messing with this rapidly-evolving technology now is short-sighted.

All is not to suggest AI national security concerns should be dismissed. China’s supercomputers are making major breakthroughs every day. Competing with Chinese tech and beating them is a major priority of the Trump administration and American business community alike. But this will come through deploying American tech abroad -- bringing home the kind of revenue currently promised by tariffs and other domestic investment.

The GAIN AI Act would slow the technological progress of American tech and cost the United States’ substantial amounts of money. Tech advisors in the White House recognize it. Potentially affected U.S. AI companies like Nvidia do too. Hopefully lawmakers see the light.

Sam Raus is the David Boaz Resident Writing Fellow at Young Voices, a political analyst and public relations professional. Follow him on X: @SamRaus1.

Image: Public Domain Pictures