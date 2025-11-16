Protestant minister 'marries' four men

A “Protestant minister” in Berlin said she conducted a “poly wedding” for four men at what the Daily Caller characterized as a “summer pop-up wedding event outside a Kreuzberg church.”

According to the Berliner Zeitung, the allegedly Protestant minister, Lena Müller, 33, posted that “four young men said ‘yes’ to each other” and stood under “God’s colorful blessing.”

This, despite the fact that Germany does not recognize multi-partner marriages. (Intolerant fascists!)

I’m not sure God would bestow his blessing on these particular nuptials, colorful or not. Especially insofar as the Bible clearly states His belief mandate that marriage should be between one man and one woman. But perhaps He has become much more “hip” and “woke” in the last couple of millennia. Or not.

People like this “minister” — and those who claim to be “spiritual but not religious," and folks who speak of “my truth” are akin to those who purport to want to “save our democracy” from Trump/Republicans/conservatives/anybody who doesn’t agree with them.

How so, you ask?

In that the latter don’t really want to save our democracy (representative republic), they want to save their bureaucracy and enhance their power. And that the former eschew the concept of objective truth and morality and actually desire to make them—and Christianity—comport with their wishes and actions. No matter what they may be.

What’s next to defile the divine unity of one male and one female? Will we soon be O.K. with “blessing” the sexual union of Three Men and a Truck? Three women and two men (a full house, females over males!) Five guys, three gals? Two “trans” women, three cis-women, three “trans” men, and two cis-men? Four anogenders, five demifluxers, and a goat?

If there are no standards, if nothing is deemed immoral, and if there is a mindset of “absolutely anything goes” ... any society or nation so afflicted soon goes away. Permanently.

There is a reason Western Europe is being successfully invaded. By Muslims. When a nation forgets or willfully erases its past and no longer believes in itself or its raison d'être, it opens up a void that must be filled by something else.

Often, that something is antithetical to that nation’s previous identity and well-being. This might seem ironic but quickly becomes a fait accompli.

The same thing could happen here in the U.S. Already is, in fact.

Tolerance is neither a “virtue” nor always good. Diversity is not necessarily our strength.

It is, however, our destiny.

Image: Ted Eytan, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed