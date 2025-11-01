Primary or treat, Chuck

Maybe Senator Chuck Schumer is so busy these days that he forgot about the election in New York City. Things can get hectic for the Democrat Senate leader in the middle of explaining a shutdown. So maybe we should cut the senator a little slack and give him a weekend to tell us how he plans to vote on Tuesday. We assume that he is planning to vote.

Nevertheless, some Democrats are taking note that the Senator is quiet about the upcoming election. Let's check this out:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday for not endorsing the Democrats’ New York City mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani. Since he became the nominee, the Democratic Party has been embroiled in controversy over how to handle Mamdani’s rise due to his socialist policies and far-left views. "Now, Hakeem Jeffries, your leader, has somewhat reluctantly, but has endorsed Zohran Mamdani, Chuck Schumer still has not. Why do you think Chuck Schumer has not endorsed Zohran Mamdani?" CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Omar. "I really don‘t know. It makes no sense," Omar said. "We as Democrats have always believed that, in an election, we support our party‘s nominee. Schumer has pressured other Democrats to do just that, and he should be following his own advice."

Trick or treat, Chuck. The squad is knocking on your door and their numbers are growing.

My guess is that he will have a last-minute conversion and endorse the Democrat Socialist. After all, he is the party nominee, even if a flawed one. The senator can then blame everything on Trump when the city starts falling apart.

The senator's delay is just further confirmation of what's going on in the party. There is a little civil war for the soul of the party and Chuck can't do much about it. The Democrats did not stop this radicalization earlier because it was fun when it got more votes against Trump, such as in 2018.

Now, the offspring of the radicals are running for mayor in New York City and other places. They are now knocking on Chuck's door saying trick or treat. The trick in this case is a primary and no one knows that better than Chuck himself.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Office of the President