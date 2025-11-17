President Trump’s most ardent supporters are big mad!

It is no surprise to anyone that there are some cracks in the MAGA camp, aside from the Tucker Carlson/Nick Fuentes/Candace Owens/Ben Shapiro split, thanks in no small part to the President’s sitdown with Laura Ingraham last week.

The three issues that we America-First folks found so disturbing were

(1) Trump’s apparent approval of 600,000 Chinese students in our universities and colleges.

(2) His complete flip on the H-1B visas. In his first term, he opposed the importation of foreign workers, 71% of them from India to do work “Americans cannot do.” This is a lie and he surely knows it is a lie. It sure seems as though he has capitulated to Silicon Valley’s big tech billionaires who, despite their fabulous wealth, insist on cheap labor.

(3) The suggestion that 50-year mortgages are a viable solution to housing costs. That would only enrich banks and reduce a homeowner’s equity just as Obama’s takeover of student loans enriched the universities and colleges which raised tuition costs because the government was paying.

Fifty-year mortgages is one of the worst ideas to emerge from his cabinet. But, in the Ingraham interview, Trump seemed to discount his supporters' frustration over these issues.

When Ingraham asked him why we need those 600,000 Chinese students, and that the placements they take should be given to American students, he replied that without them, many schools would go out of business.

She said, “So what?”

Indeed!

Trump asserted that all those foreign students pay full fare but that is not true.

They get financial aid in about the same percentage as citizen students.

He must backtrack on this issue. He can’t complain that our citizens can’t do the work that all those people who come here on H1-B visas come here to do and then continue to keep American students out of higher ed without infuriating his base.

We already have thousands of STEM grads who cannot find jobs in their fields because these jobs are going to workers from India.

This president has been monumentally successful on many fronts, particularly foreign policy, the complete closure of the Southern border, and in expelling many thousands of criminal migrants that Joe Biden invited into the country. They have committed so many brutal crimes – murders, rapes, molestations of young children, robberies, killings while driving drunk, etc.

The left continues, for reasons beyond comprehension, to protect these criminals.

Leftist judges continue to try to block Trump’s efforts every step of the way, but to what end? More crime.

But, so far, these arrests of migrant criminals who have been arrested over and over again but always released to commit more crimes are continuing despite all the ruses mounted to stop them, and despite the well-paid activists who violently protest law enforcement officers doing their job.

Trump has drawn trillions of dollars in investments from many of the big international corporations that long ago fled the U.S. His tariffs have brought in billions of dollars.

He has successfully settled several violent conflicts around the world. He has kick-started our own energy production after Clinton, Obama, and Biden strangled it in the name of the climate change hoax. He has accomplished more in his first 10 months than any other president in U.S. history.

But the terrible consequences of Biden’s misrule are still wreaking havoc on the economy, despite Trump’s many successes.

The average age of first-time home buyers is now forty!

That is simply unacceptable.

No wonder the birth rate is dropping catastrophically. Young people cannot afford to start families even if they have good jobs. They cannot afford rent in many states. In California, monthly rent on a 600-square-foot apartment in most cities and suburbs is around $4,600!

Something’s got to give.

That something should probably begin with higher taxes on all those billionaires who have been hanging around the president even though they hate his guts.

Don’t tax the millionaires – they’re a dime a dozen, probably hard-working and not living beyond their means. Tax the multi-billionaires.

What is it about the ultra, ultra, rich that makes them always want more money and to use human beings to ensure they get more? It is called greed.

Trump’s base loves him because he is a different kind of billionaire; a generous one.

But he is surrounded by the usual kind, the George Soros kind of billionaires, who steamroll their way to more and more wealth and power without regard for the misery their business or political practices inflict on others (think Nancy Pelosi).

President Trump must distance himself and his policies from the Zuckerbergs of this world and focus on the American people. He needs to stand up to multi-billionaires, to tax them, not to give in to their avaricious whims.

There is a relatively new phrase amongst the base, not just America First, but America Only. It is time for America Only to be Trump’s primary focus. And he needs to tell the American people exactly that. They do not care about Ukraine or even Israel, for that matter, when they can’t launch their adult kids. They need economic help now.

