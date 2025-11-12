President Trump must speak to the nation

Democrats just suffered their worst defeat in years. Dems are screaming for blood, and it’s doubtful that the once-powerful Chuck Schumer will survive as fellow Democrats seemed poised to oust him in a decidedly vicious manner. Today, we see Democrats cast into the wilderness without a leader or a clear vision. The question is: should we be celebrating?

The answer is, not quite yet. Republicans have a nasty habit of snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory, most often because of our own hubris, passivity, or strategic miscalculations. How Republicans leverage this profound Democrat defeat will likely make or break our chances to retain control of the House, and even the Senate, next year. Nothing matters more now than keeping President Trump’s momentum going through the end of his presidency.

Image created using AI.

There’s only one problem, and that’s Donald Trump himself. Don’t get me wrong; DJT is firing on all cylinders and follows through on his natural instincts. He has the potential to save the country and then pass his changes on to another Republican President. However, he must make two substantive changes to ensure a lasting legacy, and he must meet the challenge of a changing demographic.

Currently, all of Trump’s successes have been incredibly close calls due to the math of the House and are often subject to unfriendly court decisions. A risk-averse Supreme Court will only step up so many times, and even then, activist judges are finding ways to blunt decisions that go Trump’s way, or the administrative state finds ways to thwart him.

To change the dynamic, Trump should do two things:

First, abandon the term “MAGA,” which he uses to refer to his supporters. This presupposes that he is unable to enlarge the pie to include some moderate Democrats and independents, who are loath to find themselves under the MAGA banner.

Second, he must figure out how to use his bully pulpit to reach beyond his supporters and get the ear of non-aligned or soft Democrat Americans. I would like to see President Trump speak directly to the American people in a scripted, calm manner, focusing on one or two subjects each time to explain how we got to where we are, how to fix it, and what it would mean for all Americans if we succeed. (Think of these as his version of FDR’s famous “fireside chats.”)

In a bifurcated political world like the one we live in, winning by issuing fragile, temporary Executive Orders is not the way to govern. Congress is the only entity that can cement the progress that our President has delivered, and Trump needs to bring more than his base on board with conservative ideas.

The need to enlarge the base is especially true given how successful Democrats have been with mass immigration. These new immigrants have higher birth rates than Americans and often come from countries that have taught them an entitlement mentality (which Democrats have reinforced) that will overpower our institutions.

The most critical task ahead for our country is to institutionalize the vital progress made so far by passing laws, something that is increasingly foreign to the way sausage is made in Washington. Our President can ensure that happens by slowing down and explaining the threats we face and how he is addressing them in a semi-formal setting, rather than a press conference. Not everyone will get over their TDS, but some will, and that may be all we need to win.

God Bless America!

