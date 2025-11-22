President Trump is ending protection for certain Somalis in Minnesota

Recently, there have been several reports of massive government fraud schemes carried out by Somali people resident in Minnesota. Yesterday, President Trump finally had enough and announced that those Somali immigrants who are here under Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) have lost that protection.

In 1991, during a bloody civil war in Somalia, President George H. W. Bush created TPS for Somali nationals. That designation was to have ended after 12 months. Instead, the TPS was routinely extended for another year, year after year. It’s still in effect, with the Biden administration extending it to March 2026.

Image by AI.

That’s thirty-five years of “temporary” status for every new crop of Somali immigrants in America. During that time, tens of thousands of Somalis have come here. I can’t give a specific number because neither ChatGPT nor I could locate definitive data. The best guess that ChatGPT could offer was that there are around 140,000-170,000 Somalis who have relocated to America, although not all came under the TPS program.

Most of these Somalis moved to Minnesota. Indeed, I can remember in the early 1990s, when it was virtuous to rescue Somalis from a hot civil war, that people commented that these immigrants had gone from Africa to the cold, cold upper Midwest. The Minnesotans felt very virtuous, because they really did feel they were rescuing thousands of African Anne Franks from Auschwitz.

The best guess is that there are currently 37,000 or so Somali-born refugees living in Minnesota. They’re the ones who elected Ilhan Omar, an America-hating, antisemitic “refugee” to the U.S. House of Representatives. (And don’t forget, of course, the allegations that she committed immigration fraud by falsely identifying her brother as her husband to bring him to America.)

The statistics on these Minnesota residents are illuminating: Most live in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area; the bulk of them are 44 years or younger; 36.6% of them speak minimal English, even after some have lived here over 30 years; few are wealthy (unlike Chinese and Indian immigrants swiftly became); over 36% of them live below poverty level; and almost 36% are married with young children. A statistic that doesn’t show up on the Minnesota website is that the average IQ in Somalia is 68-72, which, in America, is classified as a mild intellectual disability.

What the statistics don’t say is that these Somalians are a devout Muslim community. I remember when I was first in St. Paul, in 2016, and went to the local Target. I was stunned to see the store filled with petite black women wearing the unique Somali burqa, which is a tent that has a little round circle cut out for their faces. These are no Anne Franks.

The other interesting thing about Somalians is that, low IQ or not, many within the community have a propensity for financial crimes. In 2025, Americans have learned about multiple massive frauds against the U.S. government that people in the Somali community have carried out:

The “Feeding Our Future” fraud operated out of Minnesota, but actually took federal monies designated for child nutrition. The scheme sucked up $250 million taxpayer dollars.

The Autism and Medical fraud case, also out of Minnesota, involved falsely claiming that Somali kids were autistic, netting the fraudsters more than $14 million in taxpayer dollars.

Generalized welfare and housing fraud schemes run out of...you guessed it...Minnesota allegedly ran into the millions of dollars, much of which ended up with al-Shabaab, one of the most violent Islamic terrorist groups in Africa. (Remember this massacre?)

There’s also the problem of allegiance. When speaking to their constituents, Somali politicians (and political wannabes) have made it clear that their allegiance is to Somalia, not America.

Ilhan Omar left Somalia when she was a small child, then lived in a refugee camp, and then came to America when she was 12. Nevertheless, she still refers to Somalia, not America, as “our nation.” Indeed, she’s made it clear that she sits in Congress to represent Somalia, not America.

Omar Fateh, who ran for Minneapolis mayor, also made clear where his real allegiance lies...and it’s not the U.S. It seems that he lost not because of his attitude toward Somalia but because there was a tribal schism among Somali voters.

Ultimately, it does not appear that Somalis have assimilated into America. Like so many Muslim immigrants, their goal isn’t to become Americans. It’s for Americans to become like their home countries. And President Trump, it seems, has had enough:

Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER! President DJT

It remains to be seen what the actual effect of this announcement will be. I’m sure there’ll be lots of lawsuits and leftist federal judges happy to say that all Somali refugees have a constitutional right to remain in America forever. But it’s a shot across the bow, and a very necessary one at that.