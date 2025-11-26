Popularity of veganism and vegetarianism plunges in the Netherlands

This is great news: the popularity of veganism and vegetarianism is on a steep decline in the Netherlands, with more people who chose to abstain from meat or animal products now willing to consume it.

From an item at Remix News:

The data shows that completely abandoning meat is on the decline among the Dutch. In 2021, 2 percent of the population claimed to be vegetarian, which meant consuming no meat or fish, but dairy and eggs. That segment grew to 5 percent in 2023, but has now dropped back to 3 percent. That is nearly a 50 percent drop in those practicing such a diet in just two years. For vegans, who consume no animal products at all, the percentage of Dutch practicing this diet went from 0.6 percent of the population in 2021 to 2 percent in 2023, and has now fallen all the way to 0.5 percent in 2025. In just two years, the popularity of veganism has fallen 75 percent in the Netherlands.

This is a boon, for many reasons, and I’ll tell you why: animal products (and protein) are so superior to plant products (and protein) that there is truly no comparison.

First off, plants do not provide amino acids like carnitine, creatine, and taurine, and while they’re not labeled as “essential” by the mainstream medical/scientific community, I’d beg to differ. When talking about beef, the meat offers a full profile of amino acids, and is a significant source of the absolutely essential B12 vitamin, meaning no supplementation required; on the other hand, vegans (and many vegetarians) must routinely consume B12 supplements or B12-fortified foods.

Secondly, animal protein is superior because of its inarguable absorbability: plant products contain “antinutrients” and other components that comprise a plant’s natural defenses. If you’re not familiar with oxalates—shoutout to Jeannie DeAngelis for educating me on this—it might benefit you to do so. Like animals, survival is imprinted into the genetic composition of plants; under a microscope, these oxalates look like miniature knives, or razor blades, and in a human’s digestive system, they act as such. Oxalates in animal products are either zero, or very low. From the perspective of many functional medicine doctors or holistic practitioners, inflammation, chronic pain, and autoimmune disorders often largely stem from oxalate damage. When your gut lining is shredded, it makes it permeable and porous, allowing things meant to be in the digestive tract to make it into the rest of your system, triggering an immune response.

Now, some may point out that humans have been eating plants for thousands of years, oxalates included, without the debilitating health problems many people, particularly Americans, now have. However, the burden of environmental toxins in a modern world and a totally corrupted food system in the U.S. means you can’t even compare the two. Did the people of 1850 consume industrial waste vegetable oil in every meal, or did they use butter, lard, and tallow? Did the people of antiquity deal with microplastics and synthetic hormones poisoning the water supply? Were toxic chemicals like glyphosate saturating the food supply a hundred years ago?

But there are bigger implications: What does a healthier (meat-eating) population mean for a restoration of the West? There’s been a very organized and intentional campaign to destroy our health, but especially our hormones. We’re overmedicated, fat, and depressed, and that’s by design. When men eat more meat, especially beef, it means higher testosterone. How many headlines have we seen about the correlation between higher meat consumption and more politically conservative views? Do the ruling elites want our men to be stronger and manlier? I don’t think so. (Consider that our ancestral European relatives ate diets that were largely animal-based, with lots of raw milk, and they were physically beautiful people with high IQs, no autoimmune issues, and no gluten issues. Related? I’d say so.) Of course though, mainstream (pharmaceutical) medicine says that meat-heavy diets are to blame for cardiovascular issues—but I’d like to see how many of those issues are prevalent in people who eat tons of meat without also consuming toxic fats (vegetable, canola, and soybean oil).

Now, I suspect that this rejection of the NWO/WHO “plant-based diet” agenda is notably seen in the Dutch because they in particular have faced a unique onslaught of attacks against their dairy and cattle farms, not really seen anywhere else in the West at the same level.

The ruling elite’s house of “health” cards is collapsing, and I am totally here for it.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.