Polish government makes ex-communist Parliament speaker

Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor surprised lots of Americans: How could a socialist get elected chief executive of America’s biggest city? He did, however, get applause from the Polish left. Maybe Americans should also learn how the new speaker of the lower house of the Polish Parliament is an ex-communist.

Wlodzimierz Czarzasty was elected speaker of the Sejm — the lower chamber of Poland’s parliament — November 18.

Czarzasty’s background is concerning. Born in 1960, he joined the Polish United Workers’ Party — the Polish Communist Party — in 1983. He stayed in the party until 1990 — i.e., until after the fall of communism in Poland.

By the 1980s, communism was obviously failing. Czarzasty became a communist at a time when communism in Poland was at its most detested: when General Wojciech Jaruzelski imposed martial law on the country to destroy Solidarity, the independent trade union.

There were arguably two reasons to join the Communist Party at that moment in history: Either one believed in it, or one was a political opportunist. Czarzasty remained in the party until the party dissolved itself after the Polish People’s Republic became the third Republic of Poland. He then seamlessly transitioned into the various permutations of the Polish left, most recently in the Nowa Lewica (New Left) Party, in whose name Czarzasty ran and served as an assistant speaker.

Critics of Czarzasty’s communist background brought it up during his election to the speakership. They quoted him as speaking of the Red Army having “liberated” Poland in World War II — even though most Poles would maintain that the Red Army merely replaced the Nazis as Poland’s new occupiers. He even called it an alternate form of Polish “patriotism.”

The dubious elements in Czarzasty’s biography are not limited to his party affiliation. He was also implicated in the “Rywin Affair,” a 2002 media corruption scandal. In 2002, Agora, the publishing company that controlled Gazeta Wyborcza, one of Poland’s largest newspapers, wanted to buy shares in a Polish broadcast company. Polish law prohibited the acquisition because it banned media monopolization. Lew Rywin, a film producer, approached Gazeta editor Adam Michnik — known in the West for his “dissident” role — with a proposition on behalf of “a group having power,” offering to change the law for a multimillion-dollar bribe. Among those suggested as being part of that “group” was Czarzasty, who was then secretary of the Polish equivalent of the FCC during the government of Prime Minister Leszek Miller, another ex-communist. Although the official parliamentary inquiry claimed Rywin acted alone and formal charges were never brought against Czarzasty, his association with the affair further brought his reputation into question.

This man is now the speaker of the Sejm under “centrist” Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his left-wing “December 13 Coalition.”

Polish conservatives have long argued that post-communist Poland has suffered from the lack of “lustration” — i.e., an open accounting of people’s pasts during the 1944–89 communist dictatorship. Starting with Prime Minister Tadeusz Mazowiecki’s August 1989 policy of the gruba kreska — the “thick line” he attempted to draw to cordon off discussion of politics under the communist dictatorship — the left in Poland has resisted attempts to make public who was who in the ancien régime. They claimed that records were incomplete (yes, the Communist Party burned lots of documentation as it went out of business) or inaccurate, or that it was just “undemocratic” to raise these issues. Polish conservatives maintain it’s why an ex-communst is now speaker of Parliament’s lower house.

Modern Polish politics is strongly polarized, much like in the United States. The election of Karol Nawrocki as president earlier this year, coupled with his liberal use of the presidential veto against various Tusk government initiatives, has unleashed a bitter conflict with the prime minister. An aggressive social media campaign seeks to portray Nawrocki as uncultured, primitive, a Russian agent whose election might be illegitimate and whose decisions might deserve the government ignoring them — in other words, a repeat of many of the same tropes used against President Donald Trump for years.

One could argue, in turn, that Nawrocki is an essential counterbalance to a government that apparently has no difficulties picking a parliamentary speaker who was a full-fledged communist.

