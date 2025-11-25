Parents done with the schools

It looks as if more and more parents are choosing with their feet. They are doing whatever they can to move their kids from public schools to other alternatives. This is from an editorial from Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Dwindling enrollment has the Clark County School District considering job cuts. District officials announced last month that 103 employees -- 97 support professionals and six licensed professionals, which includes teachers -- are without positions. The problem stems from the fact that families are fleeing district schools at a high rate. Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year stands at 277,803 students, about 3 percent below projections. That continues an almost decades-long trend. Since 2017, the number of kids attending district schools has cratered by 15 percent. Meanwhile, Clark County’s population has grown by an estimated 9.7 percent over the same period. The pandemic and the remote learning disaster propagated by teacher unions certainly exacerbated the exodus. But the trend continues, and what’s happening in Clark County isn’t unique. Public school enrollments are down across the country, a recent Brookings report noted, particularly among younger children. While the nation’s declining birthrate is a factor, the decline is also from slightly higher enrollments at private campuses and an explosion in home-schooling. A Johns Hopkins School of Education report released this month found that many parents have taken matters into their own hands. “In the 2024-2025 school year, homeschooling continued to grow across the United States,” researcher Angela R. Watson wrote, “increasing at an average rate of 5.4 percent. This is nearly three times the pre-pandemic homeschooling growth rate of around 2 percent. Notably, 36 percent of reporting states recorded their highest home-school enrollment numbers ever -- exceeding even the peaks reached during the pandemic.”

So the parents are not buying it anymore. Thank God! Who saw that coming? Why wouldn't parents put their kids first and do whatever it takes to educate their children?

Once upon not a very long time ago, U.S. public schools worked to teach kids to read, write, and do math problems. The bottom line is that we were preparing kids for the real world. I don't remember hearing 20 years ago that college freshmen needed remedial math. The schools also enforced discipline, an important ingredient to create a functional work environment.

The teachers' union does not answer any of these questions. They want more money because apparently more money is the answer to every problem. The parents are saying we are tired of paying you money and we are taking the matter in our own hands.

Hooray for the parents. They love their kids, whereas the teachers' union loves the taxes of the kind they pay in Chicago: "A scathing report from the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed that the school system spent a staggering $14.5 million in "excessive" travel expenses in FY 2023 and FY 2024 combined."

