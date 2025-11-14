Parallels abound between the governance of California and Iran

Parallels abound between the governance of Iran and California over the last half century. To start with, both the government of Iran and California were taken over by ideologues in the late 1970s. In California, the takeover occurred during Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown’s tenure. In Iran, it was Ayatollah Khomeini’s ascendancy to power during the revolt against the Shah.

Governor Jerry Brown, affectionately called “Moonbeam” by his girlfriend, singer Linda Ronstadt, epitomized the spirit of Californian progressiveness. It started with a hippie back-to-earth vibe mixed with a liberal dose of Hollywood (and later Silicon Valley) celebrity hobnobbing. This ‘70s psychobabble has continued unbroken for fifty years to the present-day administration of Brown’s smarmy heir, Governor Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom. The only difference being that it is more pronounced with a bend toward transgenderism and diversity.

Prior to 1970, the Californian political persuasion was predominately conservative and focused on the business of providing Californians with the services needed to live in a landscape that required large-scale engineering to make it habitable. Dams and aqueducts had to be expanded and maintained to provide Californians, especially in the southern part of the state, with the water that they needed.

With the takeover by progressives, neglect of water infrastructure by state government became acute. Californians and their legislators became distracted with the quest for an environmental utopia. Restoring the smelt population, building high-speed rail transit to nowhere, and pursuing an expensive energy transition to net-zero became the focus. The more mundane needs of Californians for affordable, reliable, and plentiful electricity, water, and transportation were ignored. It is not a coincidence that a large section of Los Angeles burnt to the ground from a lack of adequate water pressure, while the mayor was off getting in touch with her African roots. Obsession with ideology is the root cause of the decline in the efficacy of public services in California.

Iran has also followed a path of ideologically-driven destruction like the one that California took. With the revenues from oil, Iran made giant strides toward modernity during the Shah’s reign. However, that changed after a murderous theocracy took power. When eradicating the state of Israel and killing all the Jews becomes your most important goal, it does not leave much time for fulfilling the basic needs of your people. Like California, water supply in Iran has not kept pace with the demand of a growing population. As a result, the population of Tehran is faced with running out of water next week, and possibly evacuating the city. The proximate cause is a lengthy period of drought, but the root cause is a neglect to adequately increase water supply to meet demand during the fifty years that mullahs have ruled the country. Although I have not heard it muttered yet, the current regime may soon parrot California Governor Newsom by blaming all the problems on climate change. Alternatively, they might, along with Greta Thunberg, blame it on an Israeli Mossad plot.

