Palestinian as pariah

The Palestinians are the perfect example of a people that are only loved in the abstract. When any nation is asked to accept a few of them as residents, it recoils in horror as if it were asked to shelter a colony of lepers. On the other hand, Israel has accepted over 500,000 Jews expelled from Arab nations, a number substantially the same as Arab refugees from Israel, and integrated them into Israeli society since independence in 1948. The Arab world has integrated none of the dispossessed Palestinians into their society. They remain quarantined in refugee camps, the responsibility of the UN. The unspoken truth amongst Arab rulers is that they have no use for the Palestinians other than being a thorn in the side of Israel.

It is no wonder Arab rulers feel this way. In 1970, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), which was a guest in Jordan, had essentially built a state-within-a-state there. It challenged Jordanian King Hussein’s authority by setting up checkpoints, openly carrying weapons and flexing its military muscle. After several airline hijackings in early September 1970 by the PLO that culminated in dramatic footage of the planes being torched, an embarrassed Jordanian military came down hard on the PLO. It launched a full offensive involving heavy urban fighting that resulted in expulsion of the PLO to Lebanon, which in turn set the stage for a bloody civil war in that country.

The Palestinians have been a politically destabilizing force within all the fragile Arab states in which they have taken up residence. It is no wonder that Egypt retains a fortified border with Gaza. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States, although rich in oil money that could facilitate easy assimilation of Palestinians into their society, have curtly refused to have any of them resettled there. If the Palestinians were dropped into Yemen or any other Arab nation they would be at war with their host within a week.

Having the Palestinians show up en masse at Europe’s doorstep would be justice for a continent that still harbors a resentment toward the Jewish people for not going quietly into the night under Hitler’s Final Solution. To add further injury, as if that were even possible, European leaders have labeled Israel’s war with Hamas a genocide. To me that is one messed up way of dealing with one’s guilt.

There is no historical precedent that I know of in which a displaced population has retained refugee status for 75 years. I think that we would all agree that a German having an ancestral longing for Prussia would seem odd, but a Gazan willing to sacrifice his children for an ancestral home in Israel is perfectly normal.

Image generated by ChatGPT.